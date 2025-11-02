Houston Rockets Described as League's 'Hunters'
The 2025-26 Houston Rockets have been a much different group than what we've grown accustomed to seeing from them. Defense has been the team's identity under Ime Udoka for the last two seasons.
This year's team ranks 18th in defensive efficiency.
The offense has actually been their calling, as they have the league's top-ranked offense. Last year they ranked 13th in offensive efficiency and the year before they ranked 20th.
This year's team is shooting 40.7 percent from long-range, which ranks second in the league. Last year’s team ranked 21st in outside shooting and the year before, the Rockets ranked 23rd in the same category.
The Rockets have generally not turned the ball over much in Udoka's first two seasons at the helm, however, this year's team has turned the ball over the 11th-most.
Again, this is a very different group than what we've come to expect from the Rockets.
However, the Rockets have shown very encouraging signs of late. For starters, they can score on anyone.
Also, Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun have been a lethal duo. Durant hasn't needed any ramp-up time at all.
Tari Eason, who struggled mightily in Houston's first two games, has seemingly turned things around, dropping a game-high 22 points against the Brooklyn Nets and followed that up with 14 points (on 11 shots), five rebounds and four assists against the Toronto Raptors.
NBA writer Terrence Jordan coined the Rockets as hunters and killers.
"The Rockets may not have a point guard, but guess what? They were the killer all along. Their No. 1-ranked offense has been firing on all cylinders in the last two games as they've dropped 137 on the Nets and 139 on the Raptors.
Kevin Durant has seamlessly fit in around Alperen Sengun to give the Rockets one of the league's most uniquely unstoppable frontcourt pairings, while Amen Thompson, Tari Eason and Jabari Smith have stepped up as Reed Sheppard gets up to speed.
The Rockets are going to be just fine, and in fact it's other teams who should be worried. Despite being 2-2, they're No. 4 in the league in net rating, and with Steven Adams muscling people down low, they're rebounding almost 43 percent of their misses. Turnovers haven't even been a huge problem despite VanVleet's absence. The Rockets aren't the hunted, they're the hunter."
The team has still missed VanVleet and they haven't identified a permanent placement at point guard, but the reality is that they may never identify that substitute this season.