Josh Okogie Has Shown Value Off the Bench Through Two Games
The Houston Rockets had one of, if not the most, active offseasons in the NBA. Not only did they trade for one of the greatest offensive players of all time, Kevin Durant, but they also signed multiple free agents. The Rockets had to part with Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks in the Durant trade, so they moved quickly to fill those spots.
As soon as free agency started, the Rockets signed Dorrian Finney-Smith to take the spot left open by Brooks, but they weren't done there. They signed former first-round draft pick Clint Capela, who started his career in Houston. After those signings, most people thought the Rockets were done, but that wasn't the case.
The Rockets made one more signing, bringing in former Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Okogie. Okogie is long known for his elite defense, especially on the ball, and with his tenacity and toughness, fits the exact type of player that Ime Udoka likes to have on the roster. Even though he is seen as more of a wing than a guard, the Rockets have turned their franchise around over the last couple of years on the back of their defense.
Josh Okogie off to a nice start despite the 0-2 record
The Rockets are off to a 0-2 start despite having a chance to win both games. The Rockets have gone with the double-big lineup to start both games, which has meant players like Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason have come off the bench.
Eason has gotten off to a rough start to the season, and so far, Sheppard has been inconsistent at best, struggling inside the 3-point line and not making an impact as a playmaker. One player, however, has been a positive off the bench, especially in the Rockets' loss to the Detroit Pistons, and that is Josh Okogie.
Through the first two games, Okogie is averaging nine points in only 18 minutes per game, to go along with shooting 57 percent from the field. Okogie is still playing the same elite defense that got him into the league in the first place. Surprisingly, he has consistently brought the ball to the free-throw line throughout the preseason, and it continued in the first two games.
Okogie has already gotten to the line 10 times in limited minutes and is coming off 10 points and four rebounds, including great defense against Cade Cunningham. Rockets on SI asked Udoka about Okogie after the loss to the Pistons, and Udoka praised Okogie's challenging play and expects him to get even more time as the season goes on.
The Rockets will try to do whatever they can to not fall to 0-3 to start the season, and Okogie may be one of the keys to their first win as he continues to make an impact off the bench.