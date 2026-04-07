Last Two Minute Report from Rockets-Warriors Game Leans in Houston's Favor

On Sunday night, the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors faced off in a game that felt like it was a part of a postseason series. The intensity was certainly at that level.

And the intrigue was heightened, as Warriors superstar Stephen Curry made his return from a knee injury that's kept him sidelined for over two months. The game was a battle of runs, as each team was unable to jump out to a sizable lead and bury the other.

The score was 55-53 at the end of the first two periods. Almost dead even halfway through the game. Houston had more size than the Warriors, but the rebounding differential was also almost dead even, although Houston held a narrow 38-31 edge.

As it pertains to offensive rebounds, the Rockets were held to just eight -- much lower than their nightly average of 14.9. Jabari Smith Jr. was absolutely sensational, scoring 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and 5-of-7 from deep.

Smith's efficiency was insane. Out of this world. Video game-esque.

I think you get the point. And it's not hyperbole, as he fared 95.8 true shooting and 95.8 effective shooting. The Warriors were putting undersized guards on Smith, which wasn't working.

Immediate advantage for the Rockets. Alperen Sengun also had a good game, for much of the same reasons.

Sengun had 24 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and even made an immense impact on the defensive end, nabbing two blocks. Amen Thompson also made a huge impact.

Which isn't surprising, as he's been playing at an All-Star level on the season. He had a high percentage 18 points, on 8-of-11 shooting, 70.5 true shooting and 72.7 effective shooting.

While pouting in seven assists and playing absolute ferocious defense on Curry. In fact, Curry went scoreless when defended by Thompson, on 0-of-4 shooting and kept seeking the switch off of Thompson.

Kevin Durant had a cool 31 points, and made it look easy, in a very Durant-like way, going 58.8 percent from the field, 50 percent from deep, 88.9 percent from the foul line, 74 percent true shooting and 67.6 effective shooting. Houston held on 117-116 after Curry missed the game-winner, in an attempt to respond to Alperen Sengun’s go-ahead score.

But according to the NBA's last two minute report, the game could have (and should have) gone a bit different. With Houston leading 112-109, Curry made a lay-up and fell to the ground, due to contact from Amen Thompson.

According to the NBA, Curry was fouled and should've had an extra free throw. On the very next possession, Sengun made a lay-up and was fouled by Draymond Green, making the free throw.

According to the league, Sengun should have been called for a three-second violation (commonly known as three in the key), meaning there never should've been a lay-up (or free throw).

As always, this isn't why the Warriors lost. Or why the Rockets won. But it is interesting to note.

