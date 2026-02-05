Rockets' Forward Questionable for Bout with Hornets

The Rockets are set to face off against the Charlotte Hornets on the second night of a back-to-back, needing to find some momentum.

On the front end, the Rockets suffered a 21-point beatdown to the undermanned Celtics. With Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and more out, Boston was able to hold Houston to just 93 points, with head coach Ime Udoka and star center Alperen Sengun both being ejected from the game.

Now, the Rockets will look to rebound against a rising Hornets squad that has won seven-straight games. Led by potential Rookie of the Year Kon Knueppel and former top pick Brandon Miller, they've looked much-improved.

While the matchup against the Hornets itself isn’t make or break, a win ahead of a tough stretch of games before All-Star break would likely do wonders for Houston’s morale. In the coming weeks they’ll face off against OKC, and the white-hot, albeit new-look Clippers twice.

Houston stood pat at the trade deadline, being one of just a few teams league-wide that didn't make a move. They will seemingly look to the buyout market to upgrade, hoping to snag players that can help in the handling, play-making, shooting and defensive departments.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Hornets ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Tari Eason — Questionable: Left lower leg management

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Jae'Sean Tate — Out: Left wrist contusion

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL

Charlote Hornets injuries:

PJ Hall — Out: G League

Liam McNeeley — Out: G League

Antonio Reeves — Out: G League

Tidjane Salauan — Questionable: Illness

KJ Simpson — Out: Left hip flexor strain

The Rockets see several givens on their injury report, including Fred VanVleet, Steven Adams and some G League designations, but also see forward Tari Eason listed as questionable to play tonight's game.

Eason's status is up in the air due to left lower leg management, dealing with an injury that has hampered him a few different times this season. He's much-needed on the defensive end of the court for Houston, and is also averaging 11.9 points on 47% shooting, with 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

The Hornets see one questionable tag in second-year forward Tidjane Palauan, with guard KJ Simpson listed out. They have three additional players on G League assignment.

The Rockets and Hornets tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.