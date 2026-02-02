Rockets NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors, Targets and Updates

The NBA’s trade deadline will conclude at 2 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 5, marking the end of team’s ability to upgrade their roster in the 2025-26 season.

So far, it’s been a particularly quiet build up to the deadline, with only a few fringe deals happening over the weekend. It’s been quite unlike last year’s deadline, which saw all of Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, Brandon Ingram, Jimmy Buter III and plenty more moved.

Still, all it will take is a few deals to go through to begin the domino effect, forcing teams to pull the trigger on residual talent.

The Houston Rockets — having underperformed so far, yet still standing at No. 4 in the Western Conference — have traditionally been active on the trade market. And this year’s deadline is sure to be no different.

Rockets on SI has already outlined where the Rockets generally stand asset-wise ahead of the deadline, and have posted a detailed seven-man big board full of helpful targets.

You can follow along with updated Rockets’ news below:

Rumors and Targets:

Rockets still prioritizing youth

While some could point to a big fish trade for Houston together back into contention, the organization itself will continue to lean on its young core. “My understanding is this is still a team that is very confident in their young core,” ESPN’s Shams Charania said. “Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, they want to give this group a runway for the next several years.

Houston won't pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

From ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Houston isn't likely to pursue this deadline's main trade chip, two-time Bucks' MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. “I’m just telling you, that is not in play,” MacMahon said of a Giannis-Rockets pairing on The Hoop Collective. “I did check in, this has been the Rockets’ patient approach, they’ve been sticking with it. Even the KD trade was not a departure from that, because they waited until the price was low.

Rockets have expressed interest in Jose Alvarado

Per William Guillory of The Athletic, the Rockets, Knicks and Spurs have all expressed interest in Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado. Per Guillory: “However, those familiar with Alvarado’s thinking have said his preference is to remain in New Orleans.”

Updates:

Dennis Schroder was listed as a potential target on Rockets on SI's trade deadline big board, due to his handling and play-making at the lead guard position, along with his former Rockets ties. Schroder was dealt to Cleveland Saturday in a deal with Keon Ellis and De'Andre Hunter.