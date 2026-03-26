Rockets Need Alperen Sengun to Tap Into Defensive Potential

Defense has been a huge focus for the Houston Rockets since Ime Udoka took over as head coach in 2023. The team has generally improved in that area since then, but it has been inconsistent as of late.

The growth of Alperen Sengun's defense was seen last season, but he has struggled mightily on that side of the ball for long stretches of the year. It's part of his development to become an All-NBA type player. The raw talent is there for Sengun on the defensive side of the ball. It's just a matter of the effort showing up. A big part of that is health.

The two-time All-Star had been dealing with some nagging injuries throughout the season, and has just recovered from a back injury earlier in March. Being healthy is the first thing that is needed for a big man to show up in a physical way. It seems like his strength may be turning a corner.

There have been plenty of times where ball-handlers have been able to blow by Sengun in an attack to the basket or generate room to shoot. Sengun hasn't gotten to a good defensive spot to contest at times. It didn't seem like that at all against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sengun was looking like the best defensive player on the floor in clutch time.

Sengun's Defense Has Potential

Mar 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) challenges Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) for the ball in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

As a center, you need to defensive rebound, stand your ground and be a shot-blocker to be considered a good defensive player. It's been a mixed bag for Sengun in those categories, but the talent showed up against the Timberwolves in the fourth quarter and overtime.

With the game on the line in regulation and Minnesota looking to win, Sengun came out of nowhere and put up a monstrous block in the final seconds. It temporarily saved the game for Houston. He put his whole body on the line and fell on the baseline after making that play. Sengun even had a bloody lip. He clearly took pride in his defense and had a confident look heading to the sideline.

He continued in overtime and put together a pair of elite plays on back-to-back possessions. Sengun once again threw down a fierce rejection block followed up by a perfectly executed taken charge. It was another great game for Sengun had put up 30 points on 12/22 shooting from the field along with six rebounds, three assists and four blocks. He only had one turnover.

The rebounding has to get higher for Sengun, but the defensive effort and intensity is there. His average is about one block and almost nine rebounds per game. He can play defense unlike the general viewpoint, it's matter of showing up and being consistent in it. Being aggressive on both sides of the floor to boost his confidence is also key.