Rockets to Take on Grizzlies with Notable Players on Injury Report

The Houston Rockets have stabilized somewhat over the last week, grabbing four wins in their last five tries.

Things looked rocky in early January, as the Rockets fell down the Western Conference standings with five losses in seven tries, several of which came to teams they simply shouldn't have lost to. They were shooting the 3-point shot at an all-time bad rate, and didn't seem to have the same level of defensive intensity that carried them to the two-seed last season.

Since then, they've picked up wins against the Timberwolves, Pelicans, Spurs and Pistons, only losing by six in an overtime bout with the 76ers. Superstar Kevin Durant has continued to offer a versatile offensive weapon, and despite injuries, the rest of the team is coming around in other areas.

Now, Houston will look to continue to improve in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies. One that will be needed if the Rockets want to continue climbing back up the West ranks. They currently sit at No. 4, three-and-a-half games back from the Denver Nuggets.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Grizzlies ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle sprain

Isaiah Crawford — Out: G League

JD Davison — Out: G League

Aaron Holiday — Probable: Low back strain

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL

Memphis Grizzlies injuries:

NOT YET SUBMITTED

The Rockets continue to see a myriad of rational players out due to injury, though Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith — who missed the bout with the Pistons — are both off the injury report.

Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams continue to be the headliners of the list. VanVleet remains out after suffering an ACL injury in an offseason workout, and is likely to be sidelined for the entirety of the 2025-26 seasons.

Adams suffered a Grade 3 ankle sprain versus the Spurs, and will be sidelined indefinitely. He was part of what made up the top rebounding team in the NBA, grabbing a needed 8.6 boards per game across just 22.8 minutes.

The Rockets will also be without a host of players on G League assignment, including Isaiah Crawford, JD Davison, and Tristen Newton.

Guard Aaron Holiday is probable to play with a low back strain.

The Rockets and Grizzlies tip off at 7 p.m. from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.