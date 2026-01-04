The Rockets Have Had Some Struggles Against the Mavericks This Season

The Houston Rockets, after 32 games, are 21-11 and currently fourth in the tough Western Conference. Coming into last night's game, the Rockets had won four straight games after struggling for much of December. The Rockets came into last night's game looking to build on their momentum before briefly heading home to take on the Phoenix Suns.

The Mavericks have been the opposite of the Rockets the last few games as they came into last night losers of four straight games. Unfortunately for the Rockets the first minute of the game was a sign of things to come for the Rockets the entire night.

Alperen Sengun, the Rockets' All-Star center, went up for a rebound in the first minute of the game and came down awkwardly as he twisted his right ankle. The initial report was that Sengun was questionable for the rest of the game before being ruled out with a lateral sprain of his right ankle.

The Rockets weathered that early storm, taking a six-point lead into the second quarter. Still, the wheels fell off in the second as Kevin Durant, who scored 14 of the Rockets' 31 points in the first quarter, went to the bench for his usual rest, and the Mavericks took full advantage as the Rockets could not score without Durant on the court.

The Rockets never recovered after the disastrous second quarter, and even though they mounted a comeback, they went on to lose 110-104, snapping their four-game winning streak. That was the Rockets' second loss in a row to the Mavericks after defeating them in early November. In the Rockets' three meetings with the Mavericks, they have posted some interesting statistics.

The Houston Rockets Have Struggled in Certain Catagories Agaisnt the Mavericks This Season

Here are some of the high but mostly low points for the Rockets against the Mavericks this season.

The Rockets took the second-most 3-pointers in a game in the loss last night. 41 attempts. The Rockets' two lowest 3-point percentages of the season have both happened against the Mavericks.

November 3rd .276 (Win) January 3rd .244 (Loss)



The lowest number of opponent 3-point attempts in a game by a Rockets opponent both happened against Dallas.

Including last night, and both were losses.



Both the fewest free-throw attempts and the fewest free-throw makes in a game this season for the Rockets have happened. Notes on the Rockets' three games vs the Dallas Mavericks this season.



The good thing is the Rockets more than likely won't see the Mavericks in the playoffs, as they are in 11th place in the conference and have dealt with injuries all season. It is safe to say they have struggled in the last two matchups, especially against Anthony Davis. The Rockets look to get back on track Monday as they host the Suns.