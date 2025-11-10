Which Rockets Could Benefit From a Larger Role?
The Houston Rockets have entered the season and established firm roles for each of the players on the squad. The team knows who will lead the offense, who the bench squad will be, and where shots will come from for the team's role players.
However, as the Rockets have struggled to win against some of the league's top teams, they could benefit from some of their players taking a step forward and owning more responsibility on both sides of the ball.
Reed Sheppard is a clear example of a player who could benefit the team if he is able to take steps toward becoming a viable full-time option at point guard.
He has shown an ability to get open shots within the flow of the offense without the ball in his hands. He has also shown flashes of creation with the ball when he can navigate screens and get to the middle of the floor.
The Rockets are hoping Sheppard can elevate to that level to really control the offense in the half court when they can't take advantage of their speed.
Jabari Smith Jr. is another player who could help the team significantly in half court settings. His length and shooting ability help stretch the floor from the perimeter, knocking down timely three-point shots at a high rate. He can also hit shots in the middle of the floor with turn around jumpers on post opportunities.
Giving Smith Jr. more opportunities in the post could create another efficient scoring option if he can convert on those shots consistently. Kevin Durant gets a healthy helping of post opportunities, as does Alperen Sengun. Smith Jr. could just add a different layer by applying more pressure on defenses in the middle of the floor.
Tari Eason has already shown increased ability to start the season, and there could be a path forward to him becoming a more featured piece of the offense.
He's already an integral part of the team's defense, sharing some of the most difficult matchups and helping defend on the perimeter. The biggest bright spot for his game has been his improvement from the three-point line, and his increased confidence with the ball in his hands.
Eason would provide a significant threat off the bench if he can attack the paint and convert his opportunities at a high level. Eason, Steven Adams, and Clint Capela create an imposing rebounding front that could help overpower opposing reserves if he can become a viable offensive option.
The Rockets will need some of their role players to take a step forward and provide more for the offense while the team waits for a long-term recovery for Fred VanVleet. It may be difficult to match up consistently with the league's best teams unless they can get added production from their non-featured players.