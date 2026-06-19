Rockets Address Center Position in Second Round of CBS Sports Mock Draft

The Houston Rockets hold two second-round draft picks in this year's 2026 NBA Draft, which could give General Manager Rafael Stone a golden opportunity to add back end talent to the roster. Stone admitted that this was a goal for the franchise at his end of season press conference.

The Rockets have been rumored to be interested in several stars, ranging from Giannis Antetokounmpo to Kyrie Irving to Donovan Mitchell to Jaylen Brown. However, it looks more and more likely that the Rockets will make a rotational move, as opposed to a splash move.

It's not a certainty that any of the aforementioned names of established superstars will be made available. Each of those teams are hoping to hold on to those respective players, rather than trade one of them.

Or any of them.

Based on the latest mock draft, the Rockets could be looking to add a big man to their center rotation. CBS Sports senior basketball writer Adam Finkelstein picked the Rockets to draft Duke center Maliq Brown with the 53rd pick.

Finkelstein's synopsis is below:

"His offense is limited, but his defense and willingness to do the dirty work would fit the culture in Houston. If it turns out he can establish a niche on the other end, he could prove to be better than expected."

This isn't a bad idea. The Rockets need another center.

Sure, it may sound like a bad idea, at first glance. The Rockets' center room is crowded. The team has two-time All-Star center Alperen Sengun, Steven Adams and Clint Capela.

On the surface, it may sound like the center position isn't a position of need.

However, the devil is in the details. As always.

Capela is well past his prime. He's entering his 13th season. At age 32.

Steven Adams will be 33 years old when the 2026-27 season kicks off. And entering his 14th season.

Sure, he was highly effective in his role, but Father Time is especially catching up to him. He can't stay healthy.

He missed 50 games this past season. And nearly 200 games over the last four years (196 games, to be exact).

The Rockets need to get younger at the position. And identify their long-term back up solution at the position.

Remember, this is a team that likes to play multiple centers at a time, to maximize possessions on the offensive end, and create additional offensive possessions. Brown wouldn't be a bad pick by the Rockets in the second round.

