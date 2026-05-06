Rockets' Alperen Şengün Labeled 'Most Overrated' By Players in NBA Poll

A year ago, Tyrese Haliburton was voted the most overrated player in the NBA in The Athletic's end-of-season player poll. That moniker lasted about a day, if it even did in the first place. Exactly two months after the poll was released, the Indiana Pacers were playing in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

In this year's poll, the 'most overrated' label belongs to Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün. The two-time All-Star received 12.3% of the 81 votes cast (10 votes), beating out Rudy Gobert and Trae Young (8.6% each) for the title.

Şengün's surface-level numbers don't scream 'overrated,' not at all. He averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, and while the three-point shooting was underwhelming (30.5%), he still went 51.9% from the field.

Written by Josh Robbins, Sam Amick and Joe Vardon, the staff isn't even fully sure why the Turkish big man received the title. However, one anonymous quote from a player may answer that.

"Why all the skepticism from his peers?"

"That’s a question that we cannot fully answer, but perhaps this comment from one of the players who voted for him sheds some light on things: 'He's crying every play. He's talented, but, dude, just play hard,'" The Athletic staff wrote.

"While it is true that Şengün does not have a reputation as a particularly strong defender, with Amen Thompson and Tari Eason strongly defending on the perimeter, the Rockets finished the season sixth in defensive rating."

Houston's ugly first-round defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers doesn't help his reputation, but Şengün did average 20.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks across six playoff games. He wasn't spectacular, but without Kevin Durant, he was arguably the best Rocket on the court.

It's only 10 votes, so it's not as if the entire league is set on calling Şengün overrated. However, this title should motivate the 23-year-old for next season. Houston has legitimate title hopes with Durant on the roster, and he'll need to step up as that second star, unless the Rockets make a big move this offseason.

That's another thing, though: he's only 23 years old. There is still so much time for development, but Şengün already has two All-Star appearances as a do-it-all center.

He won't get to disprove that moniker this year, but the 2026-27 season could be a defining one for Şengün. Amid trade rumors, he'll have to show Houston he belongs on a winning team.