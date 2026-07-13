Rockets barely tweaking roster could be Smart move if X-factor pans out

Unless there’s a blockbuster deal in the works, Marcus Smart is going to be the biggest addition the Houston Rockets make this offseason. There’s no shame in running it back if you believe he’s the missing piece and last season’s untimely demise was just the result of injury-related bad luck.

It’s also fair for the fan base to collectively ask, “is that it?”

Considering the Rockets undeniably faded after improving to 21-10 on New Year’s Day upon ringing in the new year in New York City, it’s worth wondering whether there’s enough on the roster to feel good about where they’ll be when 2027 begins.

OFFICIAL: The Houston Rockets today announced they have signed free agent guard Marcus Smart.



Everyone welcome Marcus to H-Town 🤘 pic.twitter.com/TuqyA8P96Q — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) July 10, 2026

Houston closed the regular season 31-20 on the strength of a 9-1 finish, but it’s worth noting five of those wins came against tanking teams more interested in their draft position than finishing strong. The playoffs were a massive disappointment despite getting a favorable matchup against the Luka Doncic-less Lakers, who were the underdog in the first-round series as the No. 4 seed but advanced in six.

The Rockets fell in an 0-3 hole and were embarrassed at Toyota Center in the close-out game after clawing back within 3-2, scoring a season-low 78 points. If you expected the front office would look to add a couple of shot creators or shooters, you weren’t alone.

The Rockets got a close-up view of exactly how much Smart has left in that series since he contributed immensely to L.A.’s upset, shooting 44 percent from 3-point range (13-for-29) while averaging 14.7 points and 5.5 assists. He provided excellent defense, took advantage when he was left open, generated offense via the extra pass, had a pair of games where he notched five steals and four where he recorded multiple blocks.

Playing over 35 minutes per night like he did in that series won’t be in the cards for Smart unless something has gone terribly amiss, but the fact he’s the key addition means he’s going to play a pivotal role. He's gambling on himself, signing a two-year deal, $13 million deal that includes a player option for Year 2 likely to be exercised only if Smart gets hurt or struggles and doesn't earn himself a chance at a bigger deal in next season's free agent market.

Reed Sheppard emerged as Houston’s sixth man in his second season, but he may wind up moving down the totem pole if head coach Ime Udoka opts to thrust Smart into that role. With Tari Eason also available as a key reserve, the Rockets have multiple guys in place who will be able to change games with their tenacity alone.

The 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year hasn’t had a ton of mileage pile up over the last few years since he’s missed at least 20 games in each of the past four seasons, so what he put on display just a few months ago must be viewed as encouraging. Idoka clearly saw the guy who was his defensive catalyst in Boston when Smart was recognized by the NBA for his efforts is still capable of being a difference-maker.

Apr 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) moves to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) during the first half in game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To this day, Smart is still the last guard to earn DPOY honors. He remains the only guard to win the award this century, one of only five ever to do it. The last guard besides Smart to be lauded as the league’s top defender was Gary Payton three decades ago (1996). For the Seattle SuperSonics. That’s how much time had passed since Smart broke the streak earlier this decade.

Smart could cover for Fred VanVleet if he’s not ready to be a full-time contributor for the first few months. In addition to helping mentor the league’s new premier defender, he should lighten the load on Amen Thompson, who is only 23 years old but probably shouldn’t be playing 37 minutes per game for longevity’s sake. If he can shoot and pass it effectively, Smart could arguably team with VanVleet to give Kevin Durant veteran support on the perimeter as another guy who has performed in an NBA Finals.

Mar 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka speaks with Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart (36) during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

After bottoming out the way they did, there’s been talk of blowing everything up in Houston. Alperen Sengun and Durant have been rumored to be on the move. Although a major shakeup isn’t entirely impossible, it’s looking increasingly likely that the play is to add Smart to a mix of veterans that includes Durant, Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams, hope they get healthy and stay that way.

GM Rafael Stone added a pair of guards on the other side of 30 in Smart and shooter Bogdan Bogdanovic, who both have been saddled with injuries the past few seasons. While Bogdanovic’s best days are undoubtedly behind him, there are a few reasons to believe Smart can make a major impact as he returns to play in his home state for the first time as a pro.

Smart is motivated and has never been more successful than he was with Udoka in Boston. Can he turn back the clock a half-decade and emerge as Houston’s x-factor? If there’s juice left, Smart can flip the fan base’s sentiment into “that’s it!” Right now, the Rockets’ biggest offseason move remains a question mark.