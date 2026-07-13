Rockets general manager Rafael Stone told reporters earlier this week he's optimistic Fred VanVleet will be ready for the start of the 2026-27 season after missing all of last season with a knee injury, and the veteran guard echoed that sentiment in an interview on Saturday night.

Speaking with Rockets sideline reporter Vanessa Richardson at NBA Summer League, VanVleet said his recovery is going according to plan.

"It's going great," VanVleet said. "I'm right on track. I'm getting stronger, getting better. It's a slow process. I'm eager and ready to get back out there, but I've got to follow protocols. So I should be good for the start of the season."

VanVleet suffered the injury during a preseason workout in the Bahamas last September. While the Rockets initially announced he had torn his ACL, VanVleet later revealed on his podcast the injury was more serious and that he also tore his meniscus.

“My whole knee exploded,” he said on his podcast, "Unguarded."

Last night @SportsVanessa caught up with Fred VanVleet to get an update on the rehab process and his thoughts on Bruce Thornton! pic.twitter.com/7Rh2rkWj64 — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) July 12, 2026

His absence was a major blow for Houston. The Rockets struggled to replace their veteran floor general, finishing 27th in the NBA in turnover rate after ranking 11th and seventh during VanVleet's first two seasons with the team. They also had difficulty generating quality shots late in games before being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight year.

The 32-year-old said his offseason has been devoted to rebuilding strength in his injured leg.

"Just getting stronger, trying to get the leg back right," VanVleet told Richardson. "Long days, two-a-days. But we've got a great rehab team with the training staff here with the Rockets, and also with (personal trainer Mike Guevara) It's been a journey, for sure, but I'm ready to get back out on the court."

VanVleet exercised his $25 million player option last month to return to Houston for the 2026-27 season. He originally signed a three-year, $129 million contract with the Rockets in 2023 that included a team option for the final season. After declining that option, Houston re-signed him to a two-year, $50 million contract. The undrafted Wichita State product will surpass $215 million in career earnings after this season.

VanVleet is expected to rejoin the Rockets starting lineup with Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr, and Alperen Sengun. The Rockets signed Marcus Smart to a two-year, $13 million contract earlier this month to ease VanVleet's workload, and they also have Thompson and Reed Sheppard, who handled primary ball-handling duties during VanVleet's absence last season.