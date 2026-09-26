Rockets Coach Ime Udoka Reveals Plan for Starting Point Guard

Continuing to make progress in his recovery from a season-ending ACL injury, Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet is gearing up to make his return to the court. The 32-year-old averaged 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists over 60 games for the 2024-2025 season.

While VanVleet is anticipated to bring a sense of veteran leadership to Houston’s new-look backcourt, there’s an argument to be made that defensive specialist Marcus Smart or Sixth Man of the Year contender Reed Sheppard could move into the starting lineup.

During media availability, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka confirmed that his plan is to have VanVleet return as Houston’s starting point guard.

“I would say so (Fred VanVleet will be the starting point guard). I think, barring how he feels and all that. Being cautious, we’ll have different guys [starting] on different nights if he doesn’t play back-to-backs going into [next season]. Going into it, that was the expectation as long as he was healthy.”

“Going into it that was the expectation as long as he was healthy,” said Houston Rockets HC Ime Udoka about point guard Fred VanVleet returning to his starting role. Udoka also expounds on who his backup will be. #Rockets #Sarge @TheRocketsWire pic.twitter.com/BhPIz9CVKV — BIG SARGE MEDIA LLC (@BigSargeSportz) September 25, 2026

Udoka also expressed which guards are expected to serve as backups to VanVleet.

“Marcus [Smart] will do. Reed [Sheppard] will do some. Amen [Thompson] will do some. [Sheppard and Thompson] both did it last year and I want them to continue to grow.”

Should VanVleet Start?

Although VanVleet has shown a steady decrease in scoring volume since his All-Star appearance in 2022, his perimeter shooting, defensive capabilities, and elite playmaking hold enough upside to solidify his spot as a leader at the one position for next season.

With Thompson known for being a multi-positional talent, it makes more sense to shift him over to being the starting shooting guard than to have VanVleet stray away from his natural position. Meanwhile, Smart's 9.3 points and 3.0 assists per game from last season are not convincing enough to take over as Houston’s main floor general.

As an incoming third-year player, Sheppard’s ceiling in the NBA is still yet to be realized. Last season, Sheppard averaged 13.5 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.5 steals over 82 games. His 39.4% three-point percentage could help add another dimension to Houston’s offense, as he was the team’s leader in three-point shots made.

Based on the Rockets’ current situation, coming off a 52-30 regular season record and primed to climb higher into the Western Conference standings in 2027, VanVleet is the safe option to continue as the franchise’s starting point guard. If the opportunity presents itself, however, Sheppard could be next in line for a rotational promotion.