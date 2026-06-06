Rockets Could Look to Solve Rim Protection Issue in Draft

The Houston Rockets have holes to fill as it pertains to their roster. The team has blatant needs that were very evident during the team's first round postseason exit against the undermanned Los Angeles Lakers.

Well, they were evident before that. But it proved especially costly during the playoffs.

Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone expressed a desire to solidify the tail end of the roster, while not making major changes to the current core and/or infrastructure. With that being said, the Rockets will certainly be looking for an opportunity to buy low on a proven superstar, much like last offseason when the team traded for future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant.

The Rockets have been linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo but the latest line of reporting suggests that Houston's brass isn't quite ready to make such an aggressive move. Understandably, as a trade for Antetokounmpo, in particular, would cause Houston's brainpower to rid themselves of a significant amount of their assets, as Antetokounmpo is the big fish on the market.

And the Milwaukee Bucks don't want to trade Antetokounmpo, who is easily the best player in the history of their franchise. Unlike the Durant trade last summer, in which the Phoenix Suns were seeking to deal Durant.

The Rockets have two second-round draft picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, which is set to kick off on June 23rd. We're only a few weeks away.

In the latest mock draft by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Rockets select Ugonna Onyenso from Virginia with the 39th pick -- their first selection of the draft, bolstering the back line of their defense.

Wasserman gave Onyenso a player comparison of Christian Koloko --the fourth year big man for the Atlanta Hawks, who was also selected in the second round of his own respective draft class in 2022.

Wasserrman delved into the calculus behind the Rockets' potential selection of Onyenso in the second round.

"In the 40s or 50s, the potential reward tied to Ugonna Onyenso's 7'5" wingspan and 17.4 block percentage can outweigh his offensive limitations. Virginia unleashed him in the ACC tournament, when he swatted 21 shots in just three games, including nine against Duke and Cameron Boozer."

The 21-year-old also holds the record for most blocks in Kentucky’s Rupp Arena, with 10 blocks, which he amassed during his sophomore season. In addition, he's underrated around the rim and has potential to develop a formidable outside shot.

This isn't the first time that we've seen a projected link between Onyenso and the Rockets in the second round, and it's easy to understand why, as the fit and need are both there.