Rockets’ Kevin Durant to Miss Game 1 vs. Lakers

The Rockets will tip off one of their more crucial postseason series in some time, facing off against the Lakers in Game 1 tonight. Saturday evening, they received bad news: superstar forward Kevin Durant is officially out.

Durant was surprisingly listed on the injury report Friday, picking up a right knee contusion, seemingly in the team’s week off of games. The Rockets’ were thought of to be as healthy as possible, with only mainstays in Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams as known factors.

Even a few hours before game-time, Durant was listed questionable to play. Per a tweet from ESPN's Shams Charania, Durant is now slated to miss tonight's game entirely. He was widely expected to play given the circumstances: Houston's most important game in years, mixed with the fact it's a contusion. Though his questionable status late into the day certainly caused some question marks.

Houston Rockets' Kevin Durant will miss Game 1 against the Lakers tonight due to a right knee injury. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2026

Durant’s presence would've invaluable, not only offering the team’s best and most impactful player, but also one of a few with real postseason experience. Durant is in his 18th season, averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 52% overall, 41% from three and 85% from the line.

Having been traded for over the offseason, Durant has quickly become the centrifugal piece to Houston’s offense, especially with VanVleet out after suffering an ACL injury in the offseason. Durant has been leaned on as the sole offensive superstar, with offense running through both he and Alperen Sengun.

Durant's subtraction from the game is also notable given the Lakers' own injuries, which are among the most impactful among Playoffs teams. Both stars in Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are set to miss Game 1, a big hit to Los Angeles's own offense in its two leading scorers.

Doncic is dealing with a hamstring strain, and had been working on it in Spain in hopes of a mid-series return. He's listed out for now, and later reports have indicated he may not be ready for the first round in its entirety. Reaves is dealing with an oblique strain, with his expected return date being early-May, well past the first-round series.

Given the Lakers' injuries, Houston was widely expected to take Game 1, and eventually the series, potentially grabbing its first series win since 2020. With Durant now out, things have been shaken up.

The Rockets and Lakers will tip off Game 1 at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18. The game will be aired on ABC.