Rockets Lock Up Rising Star Amen Thompson With Massive New Contract

The Houston Rockets clearly believe Amen Thompson is going to be one of the faces of this franchise for a long time, and it’s hard to argue against them.

Thompson has agreed to a five-year, $208 million rookie-scale extension with the Rockets, according to ESPN. The deal also includes a 10% trade kicker.

Just in: Houston Rockets' Amen Thompson has agreed to a five-year, $208 million rookie-scale contract extension with the franchise, sources tell ESPN. The new deal includes a 10% trade kicker. pic.twitter.com/3YR9F6lYnv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 3, 2026

Thompson’s future with the Rockets is finally secured, and he is now averaging $41 million per season

I wrote earlier this summer about why the Rockets should extend Thompson instead of waiting around, and now they have. You're betting on the player he's going to become, not just the player he is right now.

Houston Is Betting On The Breakout

Can Amen Thompson break out this season and take another leap? I think that’s what this new contract really comes down to.

He's already one of the most unique young players in the NBA because few guards have his combination of size, athleticism, and defensive ability. He can defend multiple positions and rebound like a forward. He can handle the ball now after playing point guard last season, and in transition he is a problem.

The shooting is still the obvious question mark and what he needs to develop. Nothing new there; everybody knows thats his weakness.

But here's what makes Thompson so interesting to me: he doesn't need to suddenly become an elite shooter to turn into a star.

If the jumper simply becomes respectable enough that defenses have to think about it, that's a major development. You can't give a player with his athleticism another advantage.

Thompson Is Already Getting Respect Around The NBA

We're also getting to the point where Thompson isn't just viewed as an exciting young player anymore. He's starting to get recognized as one of the better guards in basketball.

Thompson was recently ranked as the No. 4 shooting guard in the NBA by HoopsHype.

That's pretty high for someone who still feels like he's figuring out exactly what type of player he's going to become. I actually think that's part of what makes this extension so exciting for Houston. What if he's not close to his ceiling yet? What if this is the year he makes that All-Star jump?

That's why $41 million per season doesn't bother me nearly as much as it might sound like it should. NBA contracts are huge now. That's just the reality. If Thompson becomes an All-Star and one of the league's best two-way guards, Houston isn't going to regret paying him.

Amen's Leap Could Change Everything For Houston

The Rockets already have enough talent to be dangerous. Kevin Durant is still Kevin Durant even at his age. Alperen Sengun has become one of the better young big men in basketball. Fred VanVleet is back, and Houston has plenty of depth around those guys.

But Thompson is different. He's the guy who could change the ceiling of this team.

Durant doesn't have to prove anything. Houston knows what it's getting from him. The question is whether one of these younger Rockets can become another legitimate star next to him. For me, Thompson is the best candidate.

If he goes from a really good young player to an All-Star this season, Houston suddenly looks a lot different. That's a championship-level formula if everything comes together.

Five years and $208 million is obviously a massive commitment. There's risk anytime you hand someone that type of contract before they've fully reached their potential.

Houston made its bet; now we get to see just how good Amen Thompson can become.