Rockets Projected to Take Big Ten Stars in Latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft is right around the corner, and for most Houston Rockets fans, that may not mean much considering they don't own their first-round pick. The 2027 draft will carry more weight for the franchise, but they still have two second-round picks at the moment.

This could certainly be a draft-and-stash situation, but the Rockets are trying to elevate in a league that is becoming increasingly competitive. The team, while not necessarily in the market for youth, also has key needs this offseason.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie released his latest NBA mock draft on Monday, projecting two Big Ten stars to end up in Houston. Each one gives some sort of win-now contribution to Ime Udoka's system, and perhaps either of them can translate that collegiate production to the pros.

Pick No. 39: Braden Smith, Purdue

In the middle of the second round, Vecenie had the Rockets taking the Big Ten's all-time assist leader. Smith is one of the greatest facilitators in modern college basketball history, averaging 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game this past season.

The four-year star has experience in the brightest lights and could bring that impact to Houston as a backup to Fred VanVleet. The best part about his game is that he doesn't need to score to be effective; Smith is a pure floor general.

The obvious concern here is his defense. The 22-year-old is 5-foot-10 without shoes, although a near-6-foot-4 wingspan is a plus at his size. The Rockets would have to mask his defensive limitations, hoping he can hold his own as the smallest player on the court.

Pick No. 53: Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA

In the backend of the second round, Vecenie has Houston staying within the conference and opting for Bilodeau, a senior wing from UCLA with potential as a prototypical wing.

Bilodeau averaged 17.6 points and 5.6 rebounds as an impressive inside-out scorer. He shot 51.8% from the field, and on 4.5 attempts per game, posted a 46.4% three-point rate. The Washington native was one of the most efficient scorers in the Big Ten.

The range should entice the Rockets the most, considering they lacked in that department this year. Bilodeau can fit in as a 3&D wing at 6-foot-7 (barefoot) with a seven-foot wingspan. If Houston fails to retain Tari Eason, who will enter restricted free agency, the 22-year-old would be valuable off the bench.