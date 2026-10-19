Rockets Sign Former Kentucky Star to Two-Way Contract Before Opener

The Rockets converted Oscar Tshiebwe, the 2022 National Player of the Year, to a two-way contract as the team made its final roster moves ahead of Wednesday night's season opener against the Dallas Mavericks.

The former Kentucky star signed with the Rockets in July after spending the previous three seasons with the Pacers and Jazz. He's averaged 7 points and 6.5 rebounds in 49 career NBA games. He averaged 6 points and 4 rebounds in 11 minutes per game while appearing in all three of the Rockets' preseason games.

Tshiebwe averaged 16.9 points and 14.4 rebounds in two seasons at Kentucky after beginning his college career playing for Bob Huggins at West Virginia.

The Rockets also converted forward Julian Phillips' contract to a two-way deal. Phillips spent the previous three seasons with the Bulls and Timberwolves after being drafted 35th overall in 2023. The 22-year-old was a top-15 recruit in 2022 and has appeared in 167 NBA games.

Phillips scored six points, making both of his 3-point attempts, during the preseason. He's averaged 3.6 points and 1.5 rebounds in the NBA.

Tshiebwe and Phillips will join Qadir Copeland as the Rockets' three two-way players to start the season. To make room, the team waived guard Sean Pedulla, who was last year's G League Rookie of the Year after leading Ole Miss to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

More Talent for Rio Grande

NBA teams can carry up to three players on two-way contracts in addition to their 15-man standard rosters. Two-way players can split time between the Rockets and their G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, but are limited to being active for up to 50 regular-season NBA games and are ineligible for the postseason unless converted to standard contracts. Their salaries do not count against the team's salary cap.

The Rockets had success with two-way contracts shortly after they were introduced in 2017, most notably with Danuel House, who became a rotation player for Houston in 2019. The team has gotten very little production from its two-way players in recent years, however.

Monday's moves should ensure that part of Isaiah Crawford's $2.5 million contract will be guaranteed. The remainder of his contract becomes guaranteed on Jan. 10, when Jae'Sean Tate's $3 million contract also becomes fully guaranteed.

The only other roster decision the Rockets must make between now and then involves Reed Sheppard's $14 million fourth-year option, which must be exercised by Oct. 31.