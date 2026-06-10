What a Houston Rockets-Fred VanVleet Contract Restructure Could Look Like

The NBA's early offseason stage poses plenty of questions for the Houston Rockets. They'll have to navigate the direction of this franchise after a disappointing first-round exit for the second year in a row. Pressure is building on the front office with contracts and potential changes on the horizon.

One of the biggest Rockets storylines this free agency is how they'll handle Fred VanVleet's contract. The veteran point guard missed the entire season with a torn ACL, leaving them without a true floor general.

VanVleet, who turns 33 next season, has a $25 million player option this summer. Last year, he declined his player option to restructure a new deal. Could that happen again to create more flexibility in cap space?

The former All-Star could certainly take the $25 million for one year, considering that AAV is realistically way above his value. However, he and the Rockets could work on a new deal that provides long-term insurance for less money each season.

But what would that look like? VanVleet averaged 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game on rough shooting splits in 2024-25, but he turned it up in the playoffs as a veteran leader.

He's probably going to be an even lesser version of himself when fully healthy, but VanVleet's impact on this group in and out of the locker room must be considered. Here's a fair projection if Houston restructures his deal:

Potential Contract Restructure: 3 Years, $49.5 million

The Rockets would commit to paying VanVleet when he's 35, but they'd save nearly $9 million in cap space next season on this new contract. For a veteran floor general with two-way impact, this gives him a long-term salary while keeping his recent injury in mind.

An AAV of $16.5 million gives Houston more flexibility when it comes to Tari Eason's restricted free agency, Amen Thompson's looming contract extension and upgrading positional needs this offseason.

Avoiding the dreaded apron levels will be a top priority this summer, and having to pay VanVleet $25 million doesn't help that at all. But the Rockets don't want to lose his presence either.

VanVleet is a fan favorite in Houston, and his contributions should be acknowledged. However, he isn't expected to be the same player after missing a year with a torn ACL. If he can simply be an efficient facilitator and scorer while holding his own defensively, this new contract would certainly be worth it.