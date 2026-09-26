One of the most famous missteps in NBA Draft history is the Portland Trail Blazers choosing to select Greg Oden over Kevin Durant with the No. 1 pick. Oden’s professional basketball career was ultimately sabotaged by multiple injuries, while the 37-year-old Durant is still an elite scorer for the Houston Rockets.

While Durant should be considered the consensus top pick from a retrospective lens, the decision was not as clear back in 2007. Durant and Oden were the first freshmen voted to the All-American First Team since 1990.

Oden averaged 15.7 points and 9.6 rebounds during his lone season at Ohio State, leading his team to the 2007 NCAA National Championship Game. He was also named the 2007 NABC Defensive Player of the Year.

In an appearance on the Road Trippin’ Show, Oden revealed that he wanted to return to Ohio State for his sophomore year.

"I actually wanted to go back to college, but my coach actually laughed in my face when I told him that I wanted to come back. He said, 'This dude, you're going to be a top-two pick. Like, you have to go.' He said he would do me a disservice if he let me come back to college... KD was so good that I didn’t expect anything. It was a toss up."

Thad Matta didn’t even let Greg Oden think about returning to college!



Greg Oden breaks down wanting to run it back for another year at #OhioState and his coach just laughing right in his face!@channingfrye pic.twitter.com/xB16LSfSdn — Road Trippin’ Show (@RoadTrippinShow) September 25, 2026

A Different Timeline

Although it’s difficult to definitively determine what an NBA front office would’ve done in a hypothetical scenario, there is a realistic possibility that Oden’s return to college would’ve resulted in Portland selecting Durant with the top draft pick.

At that time, the Trail Blazers’ roster featured the likes of Brandon Roy, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Travis Outlaw. The franchise finished the 2007-2008 season with a 41-41 record, showing a sense of potential to break through a crowded Western Conference playoff picture.

Instead, Durant was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics, soon to be the Oklahoma City Thunder, with the No. 2 pick. In his rookie year, he averaged 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

Durant quickly developed into a franchise star for the Thunder, leading Oklahoma City to the 2012 NBA Finals. While the Thunder’s playoff success had reached its peak at that point, Durant elevated his profile by being named the 2014 MVP.

Overall, the Trail Blazers missed out on drafting one of the greatest basketball players of the 2010s. If Oden had decided to return to Ohio State, the NBA’s history may look completely different.