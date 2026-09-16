Should Houston Trade Kevin Durant to the New York Knicks?

At 37 years old, Kevin Durant is still known to be one of the most dominant scorers in the NBA. Last season, Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games, earning an All-NBA Second Team selection.

Despite his exceptional production, the Houston Rockets’ front office could feel compelled to move the 16-time All-Star prior to February’s trade deadline. If unhappy with his playing situation, Durant has the choice to exercise his player option for the 2027-2028 season and enter free agency.

Based on recent reports, there is a perception within some NBA front offices that Durant is no longer a high-value commodity on the trade market. This may add a sense of urgency for the Rockets to explore trade options sooner rather than later, as it will be difficult for Durant to improve upon his current All-NBA level performance next season.

One potential trade idea is to deal Durant to the New York Knicks for OG Anunoby, Pacome Dadiet, and draft compensation. The intent would be to have the 29-year-old Anunoby presumably play his prime years alongside Houston’s developing core, while keeping Durant with a championship-contending team in the Eastern Conference.

The Case

Anunoby was an integral part of the Knicks’ title-winning core, averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.6 steals over 67 games. He was selected to the league’s All-Defensive Second Team.

Coming off a stellar stretch in the NBA Finals, averaging 21.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals over five games, this momentum could potentially snowball into an All-Star selection. Anunoby is listed at No. 12 on HoopsHype’s list of the top power forwards heading into the upcoming season.

“Anunoby is far from a star, but he’s a downright superstar role player, a slashing small-ball power forward with a ridiculous wingspan at nearly 7-foot-2, who can defend guards, wings or bigs at a high level, while creating steals by poking away loose ball-handles or jumping passing lanes, as well as protecting the rim…The former Indiana standout is the prototypical 3-and-D type, except he’s got scoring juice off the dribble, too, making him a huge weapon on both ends.”

While this trade idea should be considered favorable to the Knicks, as their championship window is wide open and Durant is a clear offensive upgrade, it may be better to gamble on Anunoby’s potential upside than rely on Durant and his continued impact.

Anunoby can further solidify Houston’s defensive identity at the small forward position, better fitting the timeline of team's young core navigating the next era of Rockets basketball. All in their early to mid-twenties, Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Tari Eason are contracted until at least 2030.

Overall, there is an unlikely chance that Durant will be leaving the Rockets prior to next summer. After the Rockets accumulated a 50+ win record when not at full strength, it’s hard to imagine that the franchise will be in dire straits prior to February’s trade deadline. However, the Knicks could be an ideal trading partner if Durant’s second year in Houston is a disaster.