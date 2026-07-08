Kevin Durant's Detroit Hint Sparks New Rockets Trade Debate

The Houston Rockets acquired Kevin Durant last year in a trade with the Phoenix Suns, and trade rumors are already heating up this offseason. The Houston Rockets had a pretty disappointing season last year, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Durant shared an interesting social media post recently; he was in a photo wearing a Detroit Tigers cap. This caught the attention of Rockets fans because there have been some reports that the Detroit Pistons have contacted Houston about Durant's availability. Some wondered whether Kevin Durant was sending a subliminal message, hinting that he wants to play for the Pistons.

This could be nothing at all, but the bigger question is: would the Rockets trade Durant after just one season?

The Rockets Shouldn't Rush Into A Trade

The Houston Rockets made a major investment by trading for Durant, aiming to maximize their championship potential. The Rockets have a very talented roster with Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, plus a strong supporting cast, which has helped them become contenders in the Western Conference. Trading Durant after just one season would be a bad idea. The Rockets do need to make some changes, but trading away their most elite scorer is not the best option.

The Rockets have spent years rebuilding through the draft before finally making the move for an established superstar. If Kevin Durant does not request or demand a trade, then the Rockets should focus on adding to their roste, not subtracting. The Rockets are still a very young team,, and last season they dealt with numerous injuries, including losing Durant for most of that playoff run.

Is Durant Actually Hinting At Detroit?

It's impossible to know Durant's intentions based on one Instagram post. NBA players sometimes troll fans through their social media posts, so you can’t read into every message or post. Wearing a Detroit Tigers hat doesn't necessarily mean Durant wants to become a Piston.

Kevin Durant just posted himself in a Detroit hat on Instagram. 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/93su9rAFFs — 〽️📍 (@UnbiasedPiston) July 6, 2026

That said, reports have indicated Detroit is one of several teams that have checked with Houston regarding Durant's availability. Another report suggested the Rockets do not consider Durant completely "untouchable," even if they are not actively shopping him.

There is a significant difference between listening to calls and trying to trade a player.

What Would Detroit Even Offer?

If Houston ever considered moving Durant, what would the asking price be? What should the Rockets expect in return for Kevin Durant? The Rockets would hypothetically seek a package centered on young talent, perhaps including Jalen Duren. Jalen Duren could be a sign-and-trade candidate, and this trade could be beneficial to both teams. If Kevin Durant joined Cade Cunningham in the East, they would be a very formidable duo. The Pistons desperately need another elite scorer, so I could see them making this trade. From the Rockets' perspective, they also need to add one more scorer and shooter, and moving on from Durant should be the last thing they are thinking about this offseason.

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