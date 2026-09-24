Should the Houston Rockets Sign Lonzo Ball?

On Wednesday, a recent podcast appearance taken out of context led to speculation that Lonzo Ball had retired from the NBA. Given his injury history over the past few years, including missing two full seasons, retirement would not be an outlandish decision for the 28-year-old.

Last season, Ball averaged 4.6 points and 3.9 assists over 35 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In February, he was traded to and waived by the Utah Jazz.

In a post on X, Ball debunked retirement rumors. He stated, “I retired? News to me lol cuz I’m still waiting for a call… NBA season long”.

While the six-foot-five guard has shown a decline since returning from injury complications, his facilitating and defensive capabilities could provide value to an NBA team willing to offer him the opportunity. His current fit would be a low-risk rotational spot on a veteran minimum deal.

The Houston Rockets have one standard roster spot open for the 2026-2027 season, meaning that it is within the realm of possibility to acquire Ball if there is mutual interest. The question is whether the Rockets should gamble on Ball’s potential upside.

A Crowded Backcourt

One of the biggest storylines for the Rockets at this point of the year is the return of Fred VanVleet to the point guard position. There is a sense of optimism that VanVleet will participate in preseason action.

Behind VanVleet, Houston’s backcourt has an ample supply of capable guards. Defensive specialist Marcus Smart and Sixth Man of the Year contender Reed Sheppard are expected to be key parts of the second unit.

While Sheppard has made a strong case for a rotational promotion, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka will also need to consider the development of rookie Bruce Thornton. Thornton averaged 18.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.6 steals per game throughout Summer League action.

In addition to a likely logjam for minutes once the lineup is at full strength, signing Ball would put the Rockets over the luxury tax. For that reason, Houston should hold off on reaching out to the seven-year veteran unless the need for another guard becomes apparent.

As Ball suggested, the NBA’s 82-game regular season is a long stretch of time. If Houston’s backcourt is shorthanded at some point over the next year, Ball could be an option to round out the rotation. For the time being, the franchise is focused on training camp.