At 24 years old, Alperen Sengun is on track to becoming the Houston Rockets’ next major franchise star. Last season, Sengun averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists over 72 games.

With exceptional court vision and passing, Sengun finished with the second-most assists per game among centers last season. The two-time All-Star was also one of Houston’s top offensive players, behind only Kevin Durant in points per game.

Continuing to elevate his profile as one of the top centers in the league, Sengun has the potential to earn his first All-NBA selection in 2027. However, the Turkey native will be in contention alongside various positional opponents next season.

Here are the three centers that are likely to pose the biggest challenges in a campaign for All-NBA honors.

1. Nikola Jokic

Jokic has been a perennial MVP candidate throughout this decade, and there is no indication of that trend changing any time soon. Jokic averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists over 65 games last season, finishing in second place for the 2026 MVP award.

Sengun is often compared to a developing version of Jokic due to their exceptional passing skills and multidimensional approach on offense. While Sengun has his own unique playing style, the three-time MVP serves as a blueprint of what could come with a breakthrough season.

Sep 28, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) answers questions from the media during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Victor Wembanyama

Wembanaya is one of the fastest-rising superstars in the NBA. He averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists over 64 games, finishing in third place for the MVP award.

The seven-foot-four center is most noted for his defensive prowess, as he has led the league in blocks per game for three consecutive seasons and is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year award winner.

After helping the San Antonio Spurs reach the NBA Finals, the 22-year-old heads into mid-October with expectations of another dominant season. He could pose a serious challenge to Jokic as the league’s top center.

3. Karl-Anthony Towns

After Jokic and Wembanyama, there is a noticeable gap in overall impact at the center position. Although Sengun should be aiming to reach that same tier, signs point to him being in the conversation for the third spot.

Karl-Anthony Towns of the reigning NBA champion New York Knicks has made his case as the biggest gatekeeper to All-NBA honors. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists over 75 games last season.

What separates Towns from other centers is his elite deep-range shooting, sinking 36.8% of his three-point shots last season. If Sengun can add three-point shooting to his arsenal or increase his scoring volume, he could be in serious consideration for postseason recognition.