By NBA standards, it’s been a quiet offseason for the Rockets. Fred VanVleet opted in, Tari Eason got his money, Jae’Sean Tate was brought back, while Marcus Smart and Bogdan Bogdanovic were brought in. Renowned shooting coach Chip Engelland was hired to supplement a coaching staff that remains intact.

Still, questions remain before the start of training camp. Here are the three biggest that need to be answered before then.

Amen Thompson’s extension

There has been no reporting on whether Thompson and the Rockets have made any progress on an extension, which isn't unusual this early in the offseason. The Rockets have taken different approaches with recent extensions. Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green signed theirs just before the deadline two years ago, Tari Eason played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a new deal last month, and Jabari Smith Jr. reached an extension almost immediately after becoming eligible last summer.

Thompson's extension may be more complicated than those of his teammates because you can argue his ceiling is higher than the four who came before him. At the same time, Rafael Stone has consistently shown he won't overpay when the Rockets hold the leverage.

Victor Wembanyama is the only member of the 2023 draft class to sign an extension. He received the full five-year maximum worth 25% of the salary cap, but declined to include the Designated Rookie Extension, which would have allowed the deal to increase from five years, $252 million to five years, $302 million if he later met the qualifying criteria.

Keith Smith of Spotrac projects Thompson to receive a five-year, $185 million contract with no options. That would be nearly identical to Alperen Sengun's extension, except Sengun's final season is a player option. That feels like a reasonable projection for a player who has yet to make an All-Star team.

One wild card to consider is that Thompson is represented by his father, Troy. His two sons are his only clients, so he is swimming in unfamiliar waters, and the Rockets are really dealing with him for the first time.

Will Fred VanVleet be ready to play?

Stone told reporters he expects Fred VanVleet to be ready for the start of training camp, while VanVleet told SCHN's Vanessa Richardson that he's on track for the start of the season after missing all of last year with a torn ACL. Those are encouraging updates, but they're also fairly vague.

VanVleet is working his way back from a serious injury, so the lack of specifics isn't surprising. Still, it would be helpful to know what he's able to do at this stage of his recovery.

Stone said last month that VanVleet is working out, but it's unclear how much on-court work he's doing. Will he be able to jump right into training camp, or will the Rockets choose to ease him back into action?

The good news for Houston is that it shouldn't be as dependent on VanVleet as it has been in recent years. Marcus Smart gives the Rockets another experienced point guard, and Amen Thompson now has a full season of experience at the position.

The Rockets are unlikely to provide another update on VanVleet before media day next month, but it will be interesting to see how specific Stone and Ime Udoka are when discussing their veteran point guard's progress.

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone watches warm ups prior to game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Any upcoming roster surprises?

While Kevin Durant trade proposals and Russell Westbrook reunion rumors continue to run rampant online, the Rockets' roster is likely set. They currently have 15 players on standard contracts, including Isaiah Crawford's non-guaranteed deal and Jae'Sean Tate's partially guaranteed contract.

Crawford appeared in 14 games for the Rockets last season while on a two-way contract. His deal doesn't become partially guaranteed until opening night, meaning he'll have to earn his roster spot during training camp. If the Rockets decide to move on from him, don't be surprised if they leave the 15th roster spot open. That's how they've operated over the past few seasons.