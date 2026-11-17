MIAMI -- Sometimes, you just get beat.

The Rockets have played well this season, their veterans blending with their young core, their length, shotmaking and experience proving too much for most teams.

It wasn't too much for Miami on Monday night.

Instead, the Heat were too much for the Rockets at the start, with the Heat's switching, aggressive defense holding Houston to 15 points in the first. And too much until the close, even with Bam Adebayo sitting the second half Vfor Miami due to a hip ailment.

And after the 128-110 loss, the team showed maturity by not blaming the result on who was missing -- Marcus Smart to suspension, Amen Thompson to injury, Steven Adams to rest -- but crediting those who were playing on the other side.

As Fred VanVleet said: "They kicked our ass tonight."

“They kicked our ass.”



Fred VanVleet pic.twitter.com/dPufRd2RNX — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) November 17, 2026

Van Vleet explained that the Heat "did a good job of sending help tonight" on defense -- Alperen Sengun was the only Rocket to shoot above 50 percent.

"The first quarter set the tone for the rest of the game," VanVleet continued. "We never really had control of the game so give those guys credit -- they're playing well right now."

The Rockets had been also, coming off a 147-point performance, but Tari Eason was ineffective as a starter after scoring 25 against Washington (especially when trying to challenge Giannis Antetokounpo inside), and VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr. combined to shoot 7-of-22. On the other side, the Rockets held Antetokounmpo down offensively for a while, as the Heat superstar didn't score any of Miami's 46 points.

But everyone else on Miami got going, from Myron Gardner to Klay Thompson to Davion Mitchell, and eventually Giannis caught up -- he finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Nov 16, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets center Oscar Tshiebwe (9) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kevin Durant, whose shots have been down of late, did take 19, but only made eight.

"They shot the ball well," Durant said. "That extended our defense for them. Opened the paint up for them. Then Giannis got going in the 3rd. Couple and 1s. Broke the game open for them."

Fairly simple, when you say it like that. But also, on the second night of a back-to-back, without Thompson's athleticism, against a Heat team that has been finding itself of late after a slow start. Houston will likely learn from it and be better Wednesday in Indiana, against a Pacers squad that is without its engine, Tyrese Haliburton. Smart will be back, and Thompson may be too.

"They were the aggressor from the start," Udoka said of the Heat. "They set the tone and we didn't react well to it. Catches were pushed out, switches got us stagnant. Anytime we touched the paint they were swarming."

Now some critics might also. There are things to monitor with the Rockets -- Reed Sheppard isn't taking the next step as a shooter, VanVleet looked a step show against Mitchell, Smith still shows signs of inconsistency, and physicality (from someone like Giannis) can still be an issue.

But the Rockets should be OK, after looking weary and ordinary on Monday in Miami.