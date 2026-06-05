The Houston Rockets Recent Second Round History Has Minimal at Best

The Houston Rockets, like the other 28 teams that did not reach the conference finals, are already in offseason mode, preparing for the 2026-27 season. The Rockets have been in offseason mode for the last month after their first-round loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

That was the end of an up-and-down season for the Rockets, as they struggled with injuries, inconsistent play, and a lack of identity for much of the season. The Rockets had to lean heavily on their young core throughout the season, even with the arrival of Kevin Durant, because of injuries to players like Fred VanVleet and, later, Steven Adams.

The Rockets have built their young core over four drafts, rebuilding their team almost from scratch after trading James Harden in 2021. The Rockets have drafted six players in the top 20 since then, with five of them still on the roster. Of course, the one player who is no longer with the team is Jalen Green, whom the Rockets sent to Phoenix last offseason in their blockbuster trade for Durant.

Even though the Rockets have had a lot of first-round picks recently, they do not have one in this year's draft but do have two second-round picks. Picks 39 and 53 are the Rockets' two draft spots in the 2026 NBA draft.

The Rockets have had few second-round players over the last 10 years who have made an impact on the team, as they have opted to either waive or trade most of their selections. Let's take a look at the Rockets' second-round picks since 2015.

Rockets’ Second-Round Picks Over the Last Ten Seasons

May 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Dillon Brooks (9) reacts after dunking the ball against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter of game six of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

As mentioned earlier, the Rockets have not had much activity in the second round recently. In fact, they have not had a player they drafted in the second round play on the active roster since the 2016 draft, when both Zhou Qi and Chinanu Onuaku saw action for the Rockets.

Zhou Qi and Chinanu Onuaku

Oct 9, 2018; Houston, Tx, USA; Houston Rockets forward Zhou Qi (9) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Shanghai Sharks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Onuaku played in six total games over two seasons for the Rockets before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks before the 2018 season. He was waived by the Mavericks a few days later and played one more season in the G League before heading overseas, where he currently plays.

Qi spent a little more time with the Rockets, playing in 19 games with limited success. The Rockets waived the big man in December of 2018. The two second-round picks who had the most success for the Rockets over the last 10 seasons were the two players drafted the season before, in 2015.

Montrezl Harrell

Mar 15, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward Montrezl Harrell (5) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers center Ivica Zubac (40) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images

The most successful second-round pick of the last 10 years drafted by the Rockets was Montrezl Harrell. Even though neither became an all-star-level player, he did contribute to wins throughout their time with the Rockets.

Harrell was drafted by the Rockets in 2015 with the 32nd pick. Harrell played from 2015-17 for the Rockets, appearing in 97 games for the Rockets and starting in 15 of those 97 games. Harrell averaged six points a game for the Rockets during his brief time on the team.

Harrell is probably more famously known for being part of the blockbuster trade that sent Chris Paul to Houston to team up with James Harden. Harrell would go on to play in the NBA until the 2022-23 season, which was his last before starting his overseas journey, and is still an active player, currently playing for Atléticos de San Germán, a basketball team in Puerto Rico.

Second Round Picks Who Didn't Play for the Rockets Right After the Draft

The Rockets have had other second-round draft picks in the last ten seasons, but none of the soon-to-be-named players ever suited up for the Rockets beyond the G League, or were traded before their first season even started.

Amongst the names are players who have gone on to solid NBA careers. Names like Isaiah Hartenstein, Deanthony Melton, and, most recently, Pelle Larson of the Miami Heat are still good players in the NBA. Hartenstein, of course, was part of the 2025 NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and played a major role in the win.

Of course, the most famous name among the Rockets' second-round picks of the last ten seasons is Dillon Brooks. Brooks was signed by the Rockets in the 2017 draft, but was immediately traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in July of that same year.

Brooks has gone on to become one of the most recognizable names in the NBA and also one of the best defenders in the league. As you all know, Brooks did make his way back to Houston, signing a free-agent deal in 2023, before being traded again, this time as part of the Durant trade last offseason.

As mentioned earlier, the Rockets have two second-round picks in this year's draft. The Rockets may be looking to overhaul their bench after a disappointing showing by their second unit this season. Even though the Rockets are in win-now mode, they still need to look to the future, and who knows, maybe they find this draft version of Montrezl Harrell in the second round of the 2026 draft.