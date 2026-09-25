The Ideal NBA Trade Partner for Kevin Durant

At 37 years old, Kevin Durant is still considered to be one of the top players in the NBA. Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games last season, earning All-NBA Second Team honors.

Despite his strong scoring efficiency and volume, accumulating the fourth-most total points in the league last season, there is a perception within some NBA front offices that Durant is no longer a high-commodity talent. With Durant holding a player option for the 2027-2028 season, there may be a sense of urgency for the Houston Rockets to orchestrate a trade if the early part of next season is disastrous.

If Houston’s front office is in a position to move on from Durant, the question is which NBA franchise could be both willing and able to provide a meaningful return. Complex’s Matt Burke believes that the Orlando Magic could be a trade partner for the 16-time All-Star.

“Where he could be headed: A logical fit for Durant at this stage of his career and at this stage of this particular franchise’s progression is the Orlando Magic. The Magic have lost in the first round of the playoffs in three straight years. They clearly need an elite veteran to push them over the top.”

A mock trade from Fadeaway World’s Fran Leiva suggests dealing Durant to the Magic for Franz Wagner, Anthony Black, a 2032 first-round pick, and a 2033 first-round pick (swap).

Nov 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) attempts to block a shot by Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Verdict

Focusing on the Rockets’ perspective, Durant should have the franchise operating with a win-now mindset to maximize his value. However, the likes of Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard all bring promise of an extended championship window.

At 25 years old, Wagner is a stronger fit for Houston’s timeline. Although the German native has yet to make his first All-Star appearance, a 24.2 points per game average for the 2024-2025 season gives an idea of his high ceiling.

Last season, Wagner averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists over 34 games. Complications in his recovery from a left ankle sprain caused him to miss stretches of the season.

Wagner generates his offense primarily through driving to the basket and his two-way impact as a skilled defender. His lack of mid-range and three-point production could be limiting to Houston’s offense, though Rockets assistant coach Chip Engelland is anticipated to help numerous players improve their mechanics next season.

While Durant is still an elite scorer, Wagner better fits the mold of the Rockets’ young core and has shown the production to reach All-Star levels. The specific details of a trade deal would probably need to be ironed out, as the inclusion of Black and draft compensation heavily favors the Rockets, but the framework of a Durant-for-Wagner package seems fair enough for Houston’s approval.