The Rockets Can't Trade Their Stars Without A Better Plan

The Houston Rockets have sat back and watched several other teams in the league trade important, core pieces from their roster, believing there are other opportunities that could help them become more competitive.

While this is a common mentality for teams that fall short in the playoffs, the Rockets have not adopted the same mentality to the offseason. Despite rumors surrounding Houston's stars and trades to other teams, the Rockets can't afford to make any moves unless they find one that truly improves the team's chances at a championship.

The Rockets have already determined that Amen Thompson is basically untouchable. Thompson is more of a defensive star at this point, but he has been able to raise his scoring average each year without a consistent jump shot.

His teammates have been at more risk of being traded: Kevin Durant, Alperen Şengün, Tari Eason, Reed Sheppard, and Jabari Smith Jr. have all been mentioned as possible pieces in speculated trade projections. None of the reports ever seemed to have much steam, but it has been presented that the Rockets would be willing to give up one or more of these pieces if they received a deal they couldn't refuse.

However, there aren't many deals like that waiting on the horizon in the current league landscape.

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics may be the last star being actively shopped by his team, but the rest of the league seems to be committing to their current cores.

A Brown trade doesn't necessarily improve Houston's chances at winning. If he is traded for Durant, the Rockets would be trading elite shooting for elite athleticism. The latter trait is one they have well-represented on the team; the former is something the Rockets need more of to address their biggest weakness.

If Brown were traded for Şengün, the Rockets would be losing their best secondary playmaker for a star whose skill set may be a bit redundant with Thompson and Durant on the team.

If the Rockets traded a mix of their less prominent players, they would not have the requisite depth to take on the league's best teams.

Brown is just one option, but there are not many stars available who can fix Houston's playmaking and shooting woes, while also playing quality enough defense to justify trading one of their current players that play a major role.

The Rockets may not make any major trades in the summer, content to go into the season with some of their key players returning from injury. Things could change if the season starts poorly for the Rockets, but there is merit in gauging the team's performance with its current construction before making a big swing in the trade market.