The Rockets' Chances of Landing Giannis Antetokounmpo Have Been Eradicated

The Houston Rockets have been linked to a litany of superstars, heading into this offseason. The Rockets were upended by the injury-riddled Los Angeles Lakers in the opening round of the postseason, giving a visual of just how far away the Rockets are from making a championship push.

Or even getting on the same level as the San Antonio Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder. That was also made clear during the regular season.

The Rockets faced off against San Antonio four times throughout the 2025-26 season and won just one of the four contests. Houston also faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder three times during the regular season and won just one of the matches.

There aren't that many options on the superstar front, if the Rockets really do want to go that route, as a means of upgrading the roster. Donovan Mitchell sounds like he'll be sticking with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It's not yet known if the Boston Celtics really intend to move Jaylen Brown. We certainly know that the Celtics don't want to move Brown.

That leaves Giannis Antetokounmpo --the biggest fish known to be available this offseason. The Bucks will surely be asking for a ransom, in exchange for the best player in the history of their franchise.

The Rockets aren't quite believed to be ready to pony up and pay such a hefty price for Antetokounmpo. But, as it turns out, even if the Rockets were willing to meet the Milwaukee Bucks' asking price, it may not matter.

At least, based on the latest reporting by Jake Fischer and Marc Stein of the Stein Line, as the two report that Antetokounmpo has his sights set on remaining in the Eastern Conference.

"Chatter persists that Antetokounmpo, in any case, is determined to stay in the Eastern Conference after 13 seasons as a Buck."

The duo continued.

"Sources close to the process consistently say that they believe that Miami is at the top of Antetokounmpo's current wish list but likewise continue to whisper that the idea of landing in Boston is still in his thoughts somewhere."

This is understandable. Again, the Western Conference is a bloodbath. Especially the top of it.

This year's New York Knicks are a good example of why the path to a championship may be better in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks swept the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals and did the same to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks had eight days of rest in between the Conference Finals and the NBA Finals, while the Spurs and Thunder battled it out to seven games in the Western Conference Finals.

The good thing is that it sounds like Milwaukee is determined to get this resolved in the coming weeks, before the NBA Draft, even.

