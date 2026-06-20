The Rockets' Young Wings Are Wild Cards For Next Season

The Houston Rockets have constructed a team built to feature the performance of multiple young wings who contribute significantly to both sides of the ball. Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. are longtime starters for the Rockets, while Tari Eason will likely contribute from the bench as one of the top reserves.

The development of this trio could become a key factor behind determining how successful Houston can be next season.

Thompson's development may be the most important element for the Rockets to determine in the next few seasons. Not necessarily because of the point guard experiment either; Fred VanVleet and Reed Sheppard seem to be the favorites to hold on to that role for some time.

However, Thompson's scoring was clearly a major aspect of Houston's offense. His interplay with Alperen Şengün helps provide some vertical spacing when Thompson lies in wait in the dunker's spot.

Şengün's creativity with the ball is highlighted when he has multiple outlet options on the floor. Thompson is a major outlet for Şengün's passing when the defensive wing cuts to the basket.

With Thompson's indivudual play offensively, the biggest development that could come from his point guard experiment is an offseason committment to improve his handle, and potentially get even better at creating pressure on the rim with the ball in his hands. It could help him improve running the pick-and-roll with Şengün as well, though his lack of a jump shot does clutter things and make it more difficult to give Şengün the space he needs to be most effective.

Smith Jr. and Eason have helped provide that spacing as they normally occupy spaces beyond the three-point line.

Eason started the season with the best shooting stretch of his career, despite his production fizzling out from that range to end the season. Smith Jr. has had average shooting season's despite being billed as an elite stretch big. His performance takes an uptick in the postseason, but his playoff shooting should become more of a standard or a baseline to build from to truly fill that role.

Smith Jr. unlocked his game somewhat by adding a few more dribbles to take mid range shots, similar to Kevin Durant. There's no wasted movements or dribbles; a quick decision is made to shoot or pass the ball. It suits Smith Jr. well, and helps him have a more well-balanced shot diet.

Defensively, Smith Jr. isn't quite as impactful as Eason, due to Eason's ability to be a game wrecker with steals and deflections. Smith Jr. has shown flashes of being a true switchable big, but there needs to be another gear to reach before he reaches the promise he was drafted to achieve.

Thompson, Smith Jr., and Eason were all major parts of Houston's success in the past few seasons. However, the Rockets need each of them to make some sort of adjustment and improvement to their respective games in order to elevate the team beyond a first round exit.