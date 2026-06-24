Two First-Round NBA Draft Picks the Rockets May Regret Not Trading For

The Houston Rockets didn't have a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, which meant they were among the few teams that watched all 30 prospects be selected by other teams. This year's class has been regarded as one of the best in recent memory, which means they might regret not having one.

It's not as if the Rockets need young talent. They already possess one of the brightest young cores in the league, and the arrival of Kevin Durant shifted them into 'win now' mode. But the first round saw plenty of talent that could help Houston immediately go elsewhere.

With plenty of first-round trades on Tuesday, the Rockets could have gotten in on the action for high-upside talent instead of waiting for round two on Wednesday night. Which prospects could the organization regret not trading up for?

Sergio De Larrea, Dallas Mavericks

It was a long shot for De Larrea to fall to the second round, but for good reason. The Spanish point guard has experience at the highest level in Europe, and managed to produce despite teams overseas rarely prioritizing youth over established talent. In 28 Liga ACB games, he averaged 9.7 points, three rebounds and 3.7 assists on 41% shooting from three-point range.

The 6-foot-5 point guard would have filled a major positional need for the Rockets while impacting the game in a variety of ways. De Larrea can knock down perimeter shots and play great defense with a 6-foot-9 wingspan. At 20 years old, Houston also wouldn't have to sign him immediately, as he could play out his contract with Valencia to save his NBA team money.

It's always tough reading European talent, but De Larrea has the frame and shooting ability to at least be a solid role player for a playoff team. Instead, the Dallas Mavericks acquired his draft rights. He'll be in Texas, but the Rockets will watch from afar.

Chris Cenac Jr., Boston Celtics

Cenac slipping to the No. 27 pick should have Rockets fans ripping their hair out. He's 19 years old, coming off an impressive season for Houston, of all schools, averaging 9.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Those numbers don't look great on the surface, but Cenac's averages improved to 10.3 points and 10.3 rebounds in 25.2 minutes in postseason tournaments. He has a high motor at 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan and a 9-foot-1 standing reach.

Combine his potential as a rebounding defender with great character, and you have a prospect that everyone will be rooting for. Given his slip in the draft order, the Rockets wouldn't have had to give a king's ransom for the chance to keep Cenac in his college town.