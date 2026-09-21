There are a lot of obvious names to watch when the Houston Rockets open training camp. Kevin Durant is going to get the attention. Amen Thompson is one of the most exciting young players in basketball. Alperen Sengun is already an All-Star-level player, and Fred VanVleet being back changes this team again.

But the guy I'm watching might be getting overlooked a little bit and that’s Jabari Smith Jr.

I think Smith has a chance to be the biggest surprise of Rockets training camp, and really, I don't know why another jump from him would be all that surprising.

He just had the best season of his young career and now he gets VanVleet back, he's surrounded by even more talent, and people seem to forget one pretty important thing when talking about Smith. He's still only 23 years old.

We Might Still Be Too Impatient With Jabari

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) rebounds against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during the first quarter game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith has already been in the NBA for four seasons, so I understand why it feels like he's been around for a while. Houston drafted him when he was just 19 years old.

I would also say that he is not a finished product; he can still develop and improve.

Last season was another step forward, and what I liked about it was that Smith didn't need Houston to completely change its offense for him to become more productive. He became a better scorer, stayed on the floor, and continued showing why his combination of size, shooting, and defensive versatility is so intriguing.

That's the version of Smith I think Houston is going to see even more of this season. Smith can become extremely valuable by getting even better at the things he already does well.

Fred VanVleet Being Back Matters

This is probably the part I'm most interested in watching next season. VanVleet's return should make life easier for Smith and the rest of the Houston Rockets. The Rockets desperately needed more ball-handling last season.

Smith is 6-foot-11 with a high release and legitimate three-point range. When he's getting clean catch-and-shoot opportunities and doesn't have to manufacture offense himself, that's where I think he can be really dangerous. That’s also an area of development for him as well.

Durant is going to command all the attention on offense. Sengun will get a ton of touches in the paint and will help run the offense from the post. Smith will be their stretch four and will have spacing to catch and shoot.

VanVleet knows how to find shooters, and Smith doesn't need much room because of his size and release point. If his three-point percentage takes another jump and Houston consistently creates quality looks for him, we could see his offensive numbers rise without Smith necessarily needing a dramatically higher usage rate.

His Game Fits This Team

This is also why I haven't given up on Smith developing into something more than just a solid starter. What does the Rockets need around its star players? They need shooting, and Smith gives them that. He will have to improve his three-point shooting percentages as well if he does want to make another leap. He is fully capable, in my opinion.

Smith is also a very good defender and his versatility is another strength. His combo of length and mobility is pretty valuable, and he needs to keep improving in that area as well.

Apr 24, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) defends against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the first quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm Expecting Another Jump

That's why Smith is my pick for the biggest surprise of Rockets training camp. Maybe "surprise" isn't even the right word because the signs are already there.

He had the best season of his career last year; he's still just 23, and he's entering a situation that could be even better suited for his skill set. VanVleet's return should create more catch-and-shoot opportunities, Durant will attract enormous defensive attention, and Houston doesn't need Smith to carry the offense.

They just need him to keep getting better, and I think he will.