Thanksgiving weekend in Houston started with a WWE Superstar in the building and a Rockets win.

Raquel Rodriguez was at Toyota Center on Wednesday night as the Houston Rockets hosted the Phoenix Suns, a few days before WWE Survivor Series: WarGames comes to town. She shared the visit on Instagram, and the Rockets posted it too, welcoming her with a simple "in the house!"

In a short clip from the arena, Rodriguez introduced herself to fans and gave a shout-out to the team's mascot. "We are out here at the Toyota Center, baby," she said. "Let's go, Rocky!"

Raquel Rodriguez brings Texas pride to Toyota Center

For Rodriguez, a trip to Houston is a trip home. She was born in La Feria, Texas, and WWE bills her from the Rio Grande Valley. She has never hidden how much the Lone Star State means to her, and she is a well-known Houston Texans fan. She even announced a Texans pick at the NFL Draft in April.

Basketball also has a special place in her story. Before wrestling, Rodriguez played college basketball in Texas, including at Sam Houston and Texas A&M. A night at an NBA game was a natural fit for the 6-foot Superstar.

Rockets beat Suns as Kevin Durant reaches 33,000 points

Rodriguez picked a good night to be there. The Rockets beat the Suns 116-104 on the final day of NBA Cup group play, improving to 14-5 overall and 9-1 at home.

Kevin Durant gave the crowd a moment to remember. His 3-pointer late in the second quarter made him only the fifth player in NBA history to score 33,000 career points, joining LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant. Durant finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds against his former team.

Amen Thompson added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Alperen Sengun made key plays down the stretch and passed Hakeem Olajuwon for second in franchise history in triple-doubles. Fred VanVleet hit big shots in the fourth quarter after Phoenix cut the lead to two.

The game also had some edge. Former Rocket Dillon Brooks traded words with Durant late and was ejected after a second technical foul. Devin Booker led the Suns with 25 points, but the loss knocked Phoenix out of the NBA Cup.

For a crowd that was already loud, the energy only grew as the Rockets pulled away. It was the kind of night that fit the holiday mood, and Rodriguez got to enjoy it as a fan before heading into a busy weekend at work.

Raquel Rodriguez's big year in WWE

Rodriguez has had plenty to celebrate in 2026 as well. She set a record with her fifth WWE Women's Tag Team Championship reign, and in July she won the Women's Intercontinental Championship on Raw, one of the biggest singles wins of her career.

As a member of The Judgment Day, she has become one of the most powerful and intimidating stars on the roster, and her Tejana Bomb finisher is one of the most dangerous moves in the women's division.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames in Houston

Rodriguez's appearance was part of a big weekend for wrestling fans in Houston. The 40th annual Survivor Series: WarGames takes place Saturday, Nov. 28, at Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros. It is the first time the event has been held in Houston since 2017.

Other WWE stars have also been spotted around the city this week, including Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona at a Houston Cougars basketball game.

For Rodriguez, the week started with a Rockets win and a cheer for Rocky. Next comes a stadium show in her home state.