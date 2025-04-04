Shams Charania Lays Out Where NBA Stands on Ja Morant, Finger Gun Gestures
The league is cracking down on Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant after Morant disregarded their warning and did the finger gun gesture again during Thursday's win over the Miami Heat.
Morant was reportedly fined $75,000 for doing two finger gun gestures against Miami, the same day he was warned by the league office not to do it as it "could be interpreted in a negative light." Morant incurred the warning after pointing finger guns Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.
Amid growing buzz over Morant's reckless antics, NBA insider Shams Charania joined the Pat McAfee Show to reveal where the NBA stood on the controversial finger gun gesture, noting that other players were doing it too but Morant was getting penalized due to his history of gun-related issues.
"The word that I'm getting today is that I think there's an understanding here, and I think there would be some surprise if he does this again moving forward," Charania told McAfee. "Guys around the league have been doing this...[but] the context around it is different. The league is clearly watching this now."
Charania then gave his thoughts on whether Morant could receive a suspension in the future.
"I can report this, Pat, the league did speak to Ja Morant today and they said, 'Listen, you were given a warning. The next step is a fine.' There was not a threat of a suspension on the next one, but I think there's clear levels to this, right?... If it does happen again, maybe it's an increased fine.
"They told him, 'Listen, we told you already. Don't do it. And you did it. And these are the consequences.'"
Charania and McAfee joked that Morant should consider putting his finger gun away in an imaginary holster for good after a game-winner—such as the one he sank in the 110-108 victory against the Heat.
Morant has already faced two lengthy suspensions for appearing to brandish a gun on an Instagram live video back in 2023. As the marquee star of the Grizzlies franchise, the 25-year-old may want to think twice before his reputation takes another hit.
"I think it might be time to find another celebration," Charania said. "The league is better when Ja Morant is on the floor and thriving. 100%."