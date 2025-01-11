BREAKING: NBA Postpones Spurs-Lakers Amidst the Spread of Wildfires
The NBA has announced the postponement of tomorrow night's game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Announcement came as a response to the growing presence of wildfires in the Los Angeles area. According to the NBA, specific dates for the postponements will be announced later.
"The NBA and the Clippers and Lakers organizations have been in communication with local officials in Los Angeles and Inglewood about the ongoing situation in the Los Angeles area and the game postponements ensure no resources will be diverted from the wildlife response efforts," the NBA said in a statement on Friday night.
Additionally, the league announced that tomorrow night's game between the LA Clippers and Charlotte Hornets will also be postponed to a later date.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.