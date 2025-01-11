Inside The Spurs

BREAKING: NBA Postpones Spurs-Lakers Amidst the Spread of Wildfires

The announcement to postpone tomorrow's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers came on Friday night.

Tanner Marlar

Nov 27, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) handles the ball in front of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The NBA has announced the postponement of tomorrow night's game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Announcement came as a response to the growing presence of wildfires in the Los Angeles area. According to the NBA, specific dates for the postponements will be announced later.

"The NBA and the Clippers and Lakers organizations have been in communication with local officials in Los Angeles and Inglewood about the ongoing situation in the Los Angeles area and the game postponements ensure no resources will be diverted from the wildlife response efforts," the NBA said in a statement on Friday night.

Additionally, the league announced that tomorrow night's game between the LA Clippers and Charlotte Hornets will also be postponed to a later date.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

