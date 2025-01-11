'If We Can Play, We'll Play': Lakers 'Preparing' to Face Spurs Despite Wildfires
SAN ANTONIO — Embracing his coach before he addressed the media with four straight home games looming amid a natural disaster sweeping the area, Austin Reaves made clear the Los Angeles Lakers' intentions.
"It's much bigger than basketball," Reaves told reporters. "It's much bigger than any individual in here ... we came in here today to prepare as if we're playing tomorrow."
Over the past 48-plus hours, Lakers coach J.J. Redick revealed that his rental home in Los Angeles was among the destruction caused by six wildfires in and around the region. Star big man Anthony Davis was the top donor on a GoFundMe created for a team staffer whose home was also lost and several players had taken to social media to raise awareness for the ongoing chaos.
Friday afternoon, Redick was moved to tears.
"I was not prepared for what I saw," the coach explained after stating he went to the Palisades to see the blaze for himself. "It is complete devastation and destruction ... it's all gone. I don't think you can ever prepare yourself for something like that."
Despite everything, the 40-year-old sharpshooter-turned-skipper stayed the course. The San Antonio Spurs were in town for a pair of games that, barring any late changes, were scheduled to go on as planned.
That was the hope, anyway.
“I want to play tomorrow," Redick said. "I want to coach tomorrow. I want these guys to play tomorrow. And if we can play, we’ll play.”
READ MORE: What We Know About Ongoing L.A. Wildfires
Despite not being from the area, the Spurs had some issues of their own. Chris Paul's family, who still reside in Los Angeles while the point guard suits up in San Antonio for the year, were forced to evacuate to a safer part of the city.
Meanwhile, the Spurs — per the San Antonio Express-News — changed hotels altogether due to "precautionary safety reasons." They went from their usual makeshift home in Santa Monica to one in downtown Los Angeles, where the blaze is better contained and controlled.
“It’s definitely scary, everything that is going on,” Paul said. “I’m sending so much love and prayers to some of my closest friends and family who have lost everything.”
San Antonio originally intended to shootaround at a local high school gym, but the wildfires forced the school to close. As such, the team has yet to practice ahead of Saturday's contest and will instead await the verdict from the NBA.
Though it had its druthers, it'd likely want to hit the court as well.
“It’s a devastating situation," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said. "I know our people at the league, city officials and everything are in communication, so I’m sure they’ll tell us something."