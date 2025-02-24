13-Year NBA Veteran's Heartfelt Statement on Joining Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs were heartbroken when news came out that Victor Wembanyama would miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. While there is no replacement for Wembanyama, the Spurs have found their temporary fill-in at the center position.
The Spurs have turned to 14-year veteran center Bismack Biyombo, even though the 32-year-old big man played just 25 seconds on the season before making his first start on Thursday. Since then, Biyombo has made two more starts and has earned a 10-day contract from San Antonio.
In Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, Biyombo had 10 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, and 4 blocks on 4-6 shooting from the field. Before the game, Biyombo told Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News how grateful he was for the opportunity that the Spurs have given him.
"The game bring me so much joy," Osborn said. "There's so many people that come to watch us. I'm extremely blessed to be here. I thank God and the organization for this opportunity."
Biyombo also told Osborn how excited he was to play with a young team like the Spurs, via Tom Osborn on Bluesky.
"They ask a lot of questions," Osborn said. "They want to listen. They want to learn. When you talk to them, they really pay attention."
The Spurs made the right decision by bringing in a veteran center like Biyombo to fill in for young superstar Wembanyama, and it would not come as a surprise if they sign him for the remainder of the season.
