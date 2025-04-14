15-Year NBA Veteran's Kevin Durant, Steph Curry Statement Goes Viral
The NBA's all-time players list will forever be one of the greatest debate topics in all of sports. To argue who was 'better' or 'worse' is a fun (but intense) thing to do, and in terms of basketball, there are so many people with such different opinions that every statement is considered controversial.
Former San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green recently hopped on FanDuel's Run It Back with Michelle Beadle and former NBA veteran Chandler Parsons to discuss the NBA's all-time players list. Green was asked if MVP candidate Nikola Jokic has passed future Hall-of-Famer Kevin Durant, and Green responded with a bold statement.
"No, not yet," Green replied. "And it's kind of crazy to say it out loud because I feel like we're disrespecting bigs these days.
"But [Kevin Durant] is one of the most unique guys that I've ever seen play. I have him above a lot of people that most people don't have him above. I think this is a topic in the show, you know, 'most impressive career.' It's him and Steph [Curry]. I have him above Steph, because we're never going to see a better scorer than him at seven feet."
Durant is considered one of, if not, the most talented scorers in the history of basketball. At 6-foot-11, he can score from anywhere on the floor, having averaged 27.2 points on 50.2% shooting from the field and 39.0% from three over the course of his 18-year career.
However, the Spurs may put a halt to that narrative soon with the emergence of Victor Wembanyama. At 7-foot-3, the French center already showcased elite scorer in his second season, averaging 24.3 points and 11.0 rebounds on 47.6% shooting from the field and 35.2% from three.
Perhaps we'll be debating Wembanyama and Durant within the next decade or two regarding who is high on the all-time list. For now, enjoy these two players while they're still in the league at the same time.
