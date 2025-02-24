17 Year-NBA Veteran Reveals How Victor Wembanyama's Injury Affects Spurs
Heading into the 2024-25 NBA regular season, the San Antonio Spurs were viewed as a team with one of the brightest futures due to their collection of young players and draft capital. However, the main reason they were seen this way was star center Victor Wembanyama. Coming off an impressive rookie season, Wembanyama has been even better this year.
However, after the All-Star break, it was announced that Wembanyama would miss the remainder of the season with a blood clot, making San Antonio's playoff odds even lower. After being acquired at the deadline, Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox now has the opportunity to focus on growing and adjusting to this time, which ex-NBA guard Lou Williams emphasized on an episode of Run It Back.
"You wanna see him in All-Star form," Williams shared. "You wanna see him lead, let's see what he's made of...Been playing really good basketball actually. Now with Wemby going out, this is going to be an opportunity to show at the point guard position how elite of a two-way player that De'Aaron Fox can be."
Sharing the backcourt alongside veteran guard Chris Paul, Fox will also look to learn from him to help develop his game the way he did for Devin Booker in Phoenix and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Oklahoma City.
San Antonio is currently 1-2 since the All-Star break and after the news that Wembanyama would be shut down for the remainder of the season. The Spurs will look to avenge their last loss on Tuesday night when they face the Pelicans in a rematch in New Orleans.
Related Articles
Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality
Post-All-Star Break, Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Has Fully Arrived