17-Year NBA Veteran Wants Kevin Durant Trade to Spurs
As the San Antonio Spurs continue their trek toward the offseason, making a run at the Western Conference Play-In Tournament is becoming increasingly less likely.
Currently, the Silver & Black sit 5 1/2 games behind the Dallas Mavericks — the squad it just lost to Monday night — for the No. 10 seed with 19 games remaining on the season. Victor Wembanyama has missed the last 12 contests with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.
Naturally, the discourse seems to favor the idea of resetting, not rebuilding, over the summer. Perhaps the most intriguing option to aid that effort is bringing in Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant; former NBA star Lou Williams, for one, was a fan of that.
"They can create some real matchup problems," Williams said. "Wemby is going to be the guy doing a lot of the heavy lifting on the defensive end ... Lakers or Mavs, I can't really see that working out. I like the Spurs and the Heat."
In order to bring Durant to San Antonio, the Spurs would have to send over several first-round picks and at least one young star, which would be a gamble given Durant's age and long-term benefit.
Then again, it isn't often an opportunity to roster one of the NBA's most prolific scorers comes across the desk of a general manager.
Brian Wright might like the look of that, too.
