2024-2025 San Antonio Spurs Schedule, Results, Game-Leading Scorers
The 2024-25 schedule for the San Antonio Spurs features some unique games including the team playing at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day when it faces the New York Knicks, and rings in the New Year with hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 31.
The Spurs will face the Indiana Pacers for two games in Paris, France, on Jan. 23 and Jan. 25. The NBA Cup will feature four Group Play games, including home games against Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 15 and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 19, and road games at the Utah Jazz on Nov. 26 and the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 3. Eight teams will advance to the quarterfinals.
San Antonio’s annual Rodeo Road Trip will feature a six-game road stretch starting Feb. 3, with visits to Memphis, Atlanta, Charlotte, Orlando, Washington and Boston before All-Star Break. The I-35 Series in Austin will be played on Feb. 20 and 21, against the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons, respectiely.
October scores
Date Opponent Result Top Scorer
Oct. 24 at Dallas L 120-109 J. Sochan (18)
Oct. 26 Houston W 109-106 V. Wembanyama (29)
Oct 28 Houston L 106-101 J. Sochan (22)
Oct 30 at Oklahoma City L 105-93 H. Barnes (18)
Oct 31 at Utah W 106-88 V. Wembanyama (25)
November Scores
Date Opponent Result Top Scorer
Nov 2 Minnesota W 113-103 K. Johnson (25)
Nov 4 at L.A. Clippers L 113-104 V. Wembanyama (24)
Nov 6 at Houston L 127-100 V. Wembanyama (15)
Nov 7 Portland W 118-105 M. Branham (17)
Nov 9 Utah L 111-110 V. Wembanyama (24)
Nov 11 Sacramento W 116-96 V. Wembanyama (34)
Nov 13 Washington W 139-130 V. Wembanyama (50)
Nov 15 L.A. Lakers L 120-115 V. Wembanyama (28)
Nov 16 at Dallas L 110-93 Z. Collins (20)
November Schedule
Tue, Nov 19 Oklahoma City Thunder (NBA Cup), 8:30 p.m.
Thu, Nov 21 Utah Jazz, 7 p.m.
Sat, Nov 23 Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m.
Tue, Nov 26 at Utah Jazz (NBA Cup), 8 p.m.
Wed, Nov 27 Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m.
December Schedule
12/1 at Sacramento 8:00 p.m.
12/3 at Phoenix 8:00 p.m. (NBA Cup)
12/5 Chicago 7:00 p.m.
12/6 Sacramento 7:00 p.m.
12/8 New Orleans 6:00 p.m.
Note: Two NBA Cup games have yet to be scheduled
12/19 Atlanta 8:30 p.m.
12/21 Portland 7:30 p.m.
12/23 at Philadelphia 6:00 p.m.
12/25 at New York 11:00 p.m.
12/27 at Brooklyn 6:30 p.m.
12/29 at Minnesota 7:00 p.m.
12/31 LA Clippers 6:00 p.m.
January Schedule
1/3 at Denver 8:00 p.m.
1/4 Denver 7:00 p.m.
1/6 at Chicago 7:00 p.m.
1/8 at Milwaukee 8:30 p.m.
1/11 at LA Lakers 9:30 p.m.
1/13 at LA Lakers 9:30 p.m.
1/15 Memphis 7:00 p.m.
1/17 Memphis 7:00 p.m.
1/19 at Miami 2:00 p.m.
1/23 vs. Indiana, at Paris, 1:00 p.m.
1/25 vs. Indiana, at Paris, 11:00 p.m.
1/29 LA Clippers 7:00 p.m.
1/31 Milwaukee 7:00 p.m.
February Schedule
2/1 Miami 7:30 p.m.
2/3 at Memphis 7:00 p.m.
2/5 at Atlanta 6:30 p.m.
2/7 at Charlotte 6:00 p.m.
2/8 at Orlando 6:00 p.m.
2/10 at Washington 6:00 p.m.
2/12 at Boston 6:00 p.m.
2/20 Phoenix 8:30 p.m.
2/21 Detroit 7:30 p.m.
2/23 at New Orleans 6:00 p.m.
2/25 at New Orleans 7:00 p.m.
2/26 at Houston 8:30 p.m.
March Schedule
3/1 at Memphis 7:00 p.m.
3/2 Oklahoma City 6:00 p.m.
3/4 Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.
3/7 at Sacramento 9:00 p.m.
3/9 at Minnesota 7:00 p.m.
3/10 Dallas 7:30 p.m.
3/12 Dallas 7:00 p.m.
3/14 Charlotte 7:00 p.m.
3/15 New Orleans 7:30 p.m.
3/17 Orlando 7:00 p.m.
3/19 New York 7:00 p.m.
3/21 Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.
3/23 at Toronto 5:00 p.m.
3/25 at Detroit 6:00 p.m.
3/27 at Cleveland 6:00 p.m.
3/29 Boston 7:00 p.m.
3/30 Golden State 6:00 p.m.
April Schedule
4/2 at Denver 8:00 p.m.
4/4 Cleveland 7:00 p.m.
4/6 at Portland 5:00 p.m.
4/8 at LA Clippers 9:30 p.m.
4/9 at Golden State 9:00 p.m.
4/11 at Phoenix 9:00 p.m.
4/13 Toronto 2:30 p.m.
How the Initial 2024-25 Spurs Roster was Built
THE NBA DRAFT
Keldon Johnson First round pick in 2019 NBA Draft, 29th-overall selection
Devin Vassell First round pick in 2020 NBA Draft, 11th-overall selection
Tre Jones Second round pick in 2020 NBA Draft, 41st-overall selection
Jeremy Sochan First round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, 10th-overall selection
Malaki Branham First round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, 20th-overall selection
Blake Wesley First round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, 25th-overall selection
Victor Wembanyama First round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, 1st-overall selection
Sidy Cissoko Second round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, 44th-overall selection
Stephon Castle First round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, 4th-overall selection
Harrison Ingram Second round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, 48th-overall selection
FREE AGENTS
Zach Collins Signed on 08/11/21
Julian Champagnie Signed on 07/06/23
Chris Paul Signed on 07/07/24
Charles Bassey Signed on 07/17/24
Sandro Mamukelashvili Signed on 07/22/24
David Duke Jr. Signed two-way on 07/26/24
Riley Minix Signed two-way on 10/19/24
TRADES
Harrison Barnes Obtained Barnes and the right to swap 2031 first-round picks with the Kings in a three-team trade that included Sacramento and Chicago (8/8/21)
San Antonio Spurs Staff
Head Coach: Gregg Popovich (Air Force Academy)
Assistant Coaches: Brett Brown (Boston University)
Mitch Johnson (Stanford)
Matt Nielsen (Australia)
Mike Noyse (Connecticut)
Head Athletic Trainer: Will Sevening (Wisconsin-La Crosse)
Sr. Director of Player Performance & Wellness: Xavi Schelling (Bàsquet Manresa)