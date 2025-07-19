3x NBA All-Star Claims Spurs Must Make Trade Decision Around Victor Wembanyama
While the focal point of the 2025-26 NBA season will likely be the Oklahoma City Thunder, the San Antonio Spurs will be one of the most interesting teams to watch.
With players like Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper all on the roster, there is plenty of room for development to witness. Wembanyama will only be in his third year as a player, Castle is only getting better, and Harper will be one of the best rookies in the league.
Not only that, but the Spurs have excessive capital in case they want to make a trade for a Giannis Antetokounmpo in the middle of the season.
However, for as much as the San Antonio Spurs are filled with potential, one former NBA star believes they may have to make an unfortunate trade. During an episode of Gil's Arena, Gilbert Arenas claimed that De'Aaron Fox's role may be redundant on the team.
“Just watching him [Dylan Harper] play, the mannerisms, the style, the speed, the poise, the passing ability? You got him. Castle is about 6’5 too? So you got your backcourt sitting around 6’5, 6’6. Both are athletic… Me right now, as a general manager, and I’m watching them play and watching how he is moving? I don’t know what I want to do with Fox."
“Because having them as the 1-2-3 doesn’t even make sense to me anymore. Him coming off the bench? Doesn’t even make sense to me," Arenas added. "If I want this to be a championship team, I don’t need no waiting period. I need them to get all of the minutes and learn how to be efficient now."
It's far too early to say what moves the Spurs need to make, but it shouldn't surprise anyone if the team makes a major trade this upcoming season or during the offseason.
