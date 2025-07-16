Inside The Spurs

San Antonio Spurs Make Big Dylan Harper Decision

The San Antonio Spurs have made a decision on rookie guard Dylan Harper amid his Summer League campaign

Austin Veazey

Jul 14, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper dribbles the ball against the Utah Jazz during the second half of a NBA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dylan Harper hasn't had much of an opportunity to participate in the NBA Summer League. He missed all of the California Classic, as well as the first game in Las Vegas, dealing with a minor groin injury. Even once he started to play, he was limited in the minutes he was allowed to play, as they didn't want to risk further injury.

When he was on the floor for the last two games, though, he looked really good, averaging 16 PPG, 4 RPG, and 2 APG in about 21 minutes. He flashed all of the scoring upside that had every evaluator classify him as the clear-cut second-best prospect in the 2025 Draft.

The Spurs saw enough in the two games he's played against the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz, and they'll shut him down for the remainder of the event.

This is becoming more and more common with top picks in recent years, as it's not worth their future faces of the franchise getting hurt in meaningless games. The Mavericks did the same with Cooper Flagg after he put up 31 points on the Spurs.

San Antonio's second overall pick will now look to work into a guard rotation that already features Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox. He has enough scoring upside and size to be able to play off the ball alongside either of those guards, which should leave the Spurs with two quality guards on the floor at all times.

With Harper shut down, the focus will be on 14th overall pick Carter Bryant and David Jones Garcia, who has had an incredible Summer League so far.

Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024.

