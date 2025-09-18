Exclusive: Stephon Castle, Spurs Hoping for 'Steady Rise' in Western Conference
Stephon Castle used a fire extinguisher for the first time on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old San Antonio Spurs guard was the latest to learn of the dangers of house fires at the San Antonio Fire Training Academy in partnership with San Antonio-based insurance firm USAA.
Close to 150,000 house fires across the country every year is no small figure. Donning bunker gear, Castle got to put one out.
"It was a great experience," Castle told Spurs On SI. "Actually doing the demonstration, covering the fire with the (fire) blanket ... to be able to learn that with them was pretty cool."
Every fire follows four stages: incipient, growth, fully-developed and decay. San Antonio existed in Stage 1 prior to Castle's arrival. Between him, Chris Paul, Harrison Barnes and a mid-season acquisition of De'Aaron Fox, the Spurs began climbing the ladder into Stage 2.
"Heading into All-Star Break, we were still optimistic about our season," Castle said. "Unfortunately, Vic went out and it took a little turn."
Victor Wembanyama's deep vein thrombosis diagnosis followed by Fox's pinkie surgery — both season-ending injuries — tempered the blaze of the Spurs' postseason push by March. But it didn't extinguish it.
Now healthy, Castle believes San Antonio is fast-approaching Stage 3.
"We still have our same core guys," he said. "I've always been confident in the guys in our locker room. (That) confidence really doesn't change much."
Rookie Season Reflections
Castle learned plenty about himself in his rookie season.
Apart from finding his play style with an endless runway following Fox and Wembanyama's injuries, the UConn product also began to relish his new sense of independence.
"I feel like I got a lot closer with my family," Castle said. "It was my first time living on my own."
The first hurdle to overcome was navigating San Antonio without a GPS. Even with perpetual highway construction, Castle accomplished that by the end of training camp. Next came finding his voice. And his community.
"The friends that I have, I feel like I got closer with them," Castle said. "Them being able to be a part of my journey, knowing they're not just hopping on a bandwagon. It's hard to find real family, real friends like that."
Castle quickly gained the trust of his teammates to compliment his blossoming social life. A couple months into the season, the pieces began to click. Even when his role hung in flux.
At times, Castle was the starting point guard. Other times, he came off the bench when then-acting coach Mitch Johnson opted to start Jeremy Sochan or combination of Fox, Devin Vassell and Barnes in his place.
That's when resilience, not talent, became Castle's most impressive trait.
"I think he's doing a great job," the coach said. "We've thrown a lot of things at him ... one thing we've been very even-keeled on is not playing up or down, no matter what is going on in our crazy season."
Castle has added three pieces of hardware to his trophy collection since joining the NBA. Headlining them is the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year Award that capped off a successful first outing with San Antonio. It isn't nearly as important as the one he earned before he was drafted.
"Team goals, team accomplishments mean a lot more," he said. "When I won the natty, it was a way different feeling than when I won my personal award."
The prestige of being named the league's best rookie isn't lost on him. But in the same vein, neither is the feeling he's been chasing since the UConn Huskies stood atop the world.
Castle longs for his teammates to experience the same.
"There's not any feeling like it," he said. "You can't really explain it. Every year, that's what every team is chasing. It'd be great to get back to that feeling ... I don't know what it feels like in the NBA."
Spurs Chasing Contention
As San Antonio looks to field a more polished product than it's had in either of Wembanyama's two seasons, it'll once again have a new look.
Paul, likely entering his final season, is back to donning Clipper Blue. Several secondary pieces of the Spurs' roster departed over the offseason; Luke Kornet, Kelly Olynyk, Lindy Waters III and two rookies in Carter Bryant and Dylan Harper now take their place.
"I think we can compete with anyone in the league," Harper, the first to speak on his new teammates, said in Las Vegas. "We're having that mindset. (Kornet and Olynyk) are two great pickups."
Kornet, especially, serves a greater purpose than a frontcourt acquisition for Wembanyama. He joins Barnes as the only other Spur who knows what winning an NBA championship feels like.
"The biggest thing is establishing habits," Barnes explained upon his arrival to San Antonio. "It's: 'How do you continue to get better every day and judge yourself on an internal metric?' (It's not) trying to seek external approval."
"You grow a better understanding of how a team needs to work," Kornet added. "I just hope to be able to facilitate that process for us on the court."
The bonus for all parties comes in the form of a 7-foot-4 Frenchman.
"It just simplifies the game," Castle said of Wembanyama. "On offense and defense ... It's like night and day. Just having him healthy this year is going to be a big change, for sure."
Of course, welcoming back Wembanyama means a reduced runway for Castle. Paired with the addition of Harper and a healthy Fox, an apparent logjam obstructs the freedom Castle found on the court to close the season.
It's why Castle plans to lean on efficiency — the biggest skill the guard worked on in his first offseason "off" in years.
"Being able to just sit back and work on things has been helpful," Castle said. "(I've worked) on spots that I can get to. More efficient shots for myself. Understanding who I have on my team, how I can play around them."
Two of those players include Harper and Fox.
"We’re going to be playing with each other for a long time," Castle said. "It’s definitely a great feeling to know that we’re going to be able to share that position and learn from each other.”
Spurs general manager Brian Wright doubled down on Castle's assessment. San Antonio plans to lean further into the idea of positionless basketball next season — "an advantage," Wright says.
Wembanyama has warmed the Spurs to that concept. And with Johnson returning as the team's full-time coach, the scheme stands a higher chance of success. A clean bill of health is the lone contingency.
"Having that stability," Castle said, "we can steadily rise. Pushing toward ... the end of the season, we can just continue to improve up until that point."
Accepting his Rookie of the Year trophy, Castle made clear he'd lost his element of surprise. He can no longer "sneak up" on unsuspecting teams.
Two weeks before the beginning of his second NBA season, he extended that standard to the rest of his teammates.
"I feel like we crossed that bridge already," Castle said. "That's for a reason. We just have to go out there and be ourselves."
Castle’s education hasn’t stopped since he arrived in San Antonio; Tuesday’s fire safety demonstration served as proof. It was another first for him.
It might have also lit a spark in the young guard: if the Spurs want to start a fire the league can’t put out, they’ll need to steer clear of extinguishers.
Good thing Castle already got his fix.
"We've tried to win every game that we've played in," he said, assuredly. "And (next season), that doesn't change."