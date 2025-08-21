6x NBA All-Star Makes Controversial Victor Wembanyama, Cooper Flagg Statement
The verdict is still out on 2024 first-overall pick Zaccharie Risacher, who had a strong finish to his rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks. Aside from him, the first overall picks in the 2020s have all turned into All-Star players to start their careers. Anthony Edwards, Cade Cunningham, Paolo Banchero, and Victor Wembanyama all have at least one selection to this point.
Looking at 2025 first-overall pick Cooper Flagg, he projects to follow in their footsteps, being viewed by some as the best collegiate prospect since Anthony Davis in 2012. Joining a Dallas Mavericks team with quality talent, Flagg could be the X-factor that determines just how competitive they can be next season.
More specifically, on Flagg and his skill set, former NBA All-Star and Los Angeles Clippers legend Blake Griffin recently spoke about the Mavericks rookie on an episode of Post Moves. There's been plenty of praise for Flagg so far, but Griffin decided to give him the edge over one of the NBA's brightest stars.
Griffin's Stance On Flagg
"Wemby, very complete as well, but Cooper's just able to play so many different positions and guard so many different positions. It's exciting. I also love that he's in Dallas. I think they have a really solid team around him... I'm just excited for him to start this journey. I don't even think I have any advice because it seems like this kid has it figured out," Griffin shared.
Flagg, who is listed as a forward at 6-foot-9, could very well play a point-forward role for Dallas this upcoming season. With D'Angelo Russell filling in at the point with Kyrie Irving sidelined, Flagg might still be the better fit as a playmaker to allow Russell, Irving, and the rest of the offense to play off him. It wasn't just comparing Flagg to Wembanyama, but Griffin being high on Flagg in general.
"I think he's the most complete player that we've seen come into the NBA in recent memory," he said.
Flagg, at least, should be an impactful defender to start his NBA career, coming off a season at Duke where he averaged 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game. If he can turn into the player that many are expecting him to be, he could create a fun rivalry against Wembanyama in the Southwest Division for years to come.
Related Articles
San Antonio Spurs Legend Eyeing Coaching Role in NBA
How Hiring a Former All-Star Can Help Victor Wembanyama
NBA Players React to San Antonio Spurs Champion's Career Announcement