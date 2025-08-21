San Antonio Spurs Legend Eyeing Coaching Role in NBA
Several former Spurs players and staff have gone on to become coaches in the NBA. Greg Popovich, who recently stepped down from caoching duties last season, has developed quite the "coaching tree" as many like to call it.
Monty Williams, who was a former Spurs player, served as head coach for the New Orleans Hornets, Phoenix Suns, and, most recently, the Detroit Pistons.
Mike Budenholzer won championships with the Spurs as a video coordinator and assistant coach before becoming an NBA champion head coach with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Mike Brown served as an assistant coach with the Spurs and has been a head coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Sacramento Kings.
Ime Udoka, who played for the Spurs and was an assistant under Popovich, has now gone on to coach the Boston Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance and is the current head coach of the Houston Rockets.
Tony Parker Wants To Coach In The NBA
A new report from French newspaper L'Equipe revealed that the 43-year-old legend Tony Parker wants to return to the United States in a coaching role in the NBA.
"My dream is to coach in the NBA," Parker said. The report also mentions that Parker has begun the process of obtaining the necessary coaching certification in his native country of France.
His former teammate Tim Duncan returned to the Spurs as an assistant coach for the 2019-2020 season and served as the acting head coach for one game while Greg Popovich was absent, leading the Spurs to a win.
Parker's other long-time teammate, Manu Ginobili, has not taken any full-time coaching role with the Spurs. Still, since September of 2021, he has served as a "special advisor to basketball operations." Ginobili has often worked with young players and was seen with superstar Victor Wembanyama as well.
Parker is a Spurs legend, ending his career with an illustrious resumé.
He is a four-time NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP in 2007, six-time NBA All-Star, three-time All-NBA Second Team, and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.
Parker's number nine jersey was also retired and lifted into the rafters amongst the greats of the Spurs.
Related Articles
How Hiring a Former All-Star Can Help Victor Wembanyama
NBA Players React to San Antonio Spurs Champion's Career Announcement
Spurs Announce Big Coaching Decisions for Victor Wembanyama's Third Year