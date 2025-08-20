How Hiring a Former All-Star Can Help Victor Wembanyama
The San Antonio Spurs have a very well-built team. During the 2025 NBA Draft, the Spurs added Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant, as both players are expected to be building blocks of this franchise going forward. In addition, the expectations will be high for 2025 Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, as he'll look to contribute to winning basketball again like he did with UConn.
On top of their young talent, the Spurs have quality veterans, with De'Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes, Luke Kornet, and Kelly Olynyk all expected to play a role on this team. But, there's no doubt that San Antonio wouldn't be considered a high-ceiling team without their top player, Victor Wembanyama.
Wembanyama's Career At A Glimpse
The term "generational" prospect gets thrown around way too much, but saying that Wembanyama is one is nothing short of the truth. At 7-foot-3 and possessing the skills of a guard and center, the NBA hasn't seen a player like Wembanyama before.
Through his first two seasons in the NBA, he's flashed the ability to be a complete game-changer, leading the league in blocks in back-to-back seasons and also averaging 24.3 points per game as a sophomore. Now, as he enters his third season, a new addition to the coaching staff could be the next piece in turning Wembanyama into a perennial All-NBA selection.
San Antonio Hires Ex-All-Star To Coaching Staff
Announced by the Spurs on Monday, former NBA All-Star Rashard Lewis will join San Antonio's coaching staff for the 2025-26 season as a player development coach. On a team full of young players, as mentioned, Wembanyama might be the player who benefits the most from this.
Lewis was at the peak of his playing days from 2005 to 2009, earning two All-Star selections and averaging just under 20 points per game between stints with the Seattle Supersonics and Orlando Magic. While Wembanyama has displayed solid shot creation from beyond the arc, he could learn a lot from Lewis, who shot just under 40% from three during the above-mentioned period.
While Lewis is a few inches shorter at 6-foot-10, he still knows what it's like to be an effective shooter in the front court. Wembanyama's percentages did rise towards the end of his second season, and if Lewis can get him taking high-quality shots and making around 37% of his threes, defenses will fear him even more.
Now, with plenty of ball-handlers on this Spurs roster with Fox, Castle, and Harper, San Antonio could look to play Wembanyama off-ball more and allow him to find easier shots. During that stretch from 2005 to 2009, 93.3% of Lewis' three-pointers were assisted, while Wembanyama's percentage through two seasons sits at 83.0%.
Unlocking more of his off-ball game might not just be what San Antonio needs from Wembanyama, but what the French star needs to take his game to the next level, and he has the ideal mentor to teach him.
