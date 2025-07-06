6x NBA All-Star’s Bold Victor Wembanyama Statement
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama will be favored to win every Defensive Player of the Year award for at least the next decade as long as he stays healthy. He was well on his way to winning in 2025 before blood clots forced him to miss the cut for the new games-played eligibility for end-of-season awards.
However, never doubt the confidence of a former NBA All-Star when it comes to hypothetical one-on-ones.
Six-time NBA All-Star and ex-Indiana Pacer Jermaine O'Neal made an appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show" recently, and the now head coach of Dynamic Prep Academy in Irving, Texas, is confident he could win a one-on-one battle against Wembanyama, if it's strictly in the post.
"But here’s what I’ll tell you," O'Neal started, "if we’re playing a possession game, mid-post to post, say, one-on-one to five, I like my chances. Now, if we’re talking full court? No way. I’m losing that battle. These legs don’t have that much gas left. But in the post? I still like my chances against anybody.”
“Okay. So if I put you against Victor Wembanyama in the post, just straight post work?” Dan Patrick asked.
”Yeah, I think I got a chance," O'Neal responded. "Absolutely. Look, Dan, you know how these comments go, they’ll go viral! But if we’re saying, ‘Throw me the ball in the post, let’s go one-on-one,’ I still like my chances. I’m still nimble enough to get it done. If it’s about running up and down the floor, screen-and-roll action? Yeah, take me out. But mano-a-mano, low block battle? I still got that.”
Jermaine O'Neal was a great player in his prime, averaging 18.6 PPG and 9.6 RPG in his eight seasons with the Indiana Pacers, but Wembanyama is also seven inches taller than him and is 25 years younger. Wembanyama should be able to take down that matchup.
